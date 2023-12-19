Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is rumored to have AI-powered features including generative AI wallpapers and auto-formatting capability in Samsung Notes.

Leak suggests AI processing for videos in One UI 6.1, improving low-light quality, stabilization, and exposure while reducing noise.

Galaxy S24 may offer Magic Editor-like functionality for videos, allowing users to move and erase subjects in videos after capturing them.

If the leaks are accurate, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S24 series — its next flagship smartphone lineup — in less than a month from now at an Unpacked event. Rumors suggest the company is going all-in on AI with the Galaxy S24 Ultra, adding several AI-powered features like generative AI wallpapers, auto-formatting capability in Samsung Notes, and more. A new leak is now providing more insight into the Galaxy S24's rumored AI features, including Magic Editor-like functionality for videos.

In a post on X, leaker BenIt Bruhne (via Android Authority) revealed some of the new AI features in One UI 6.1 for the Galaxy S24. He claims the next release of Samsung's skin will feature AI processing for videos. This will apparently help improve low-light video quality, stabilization, and exposure while reducing noise. The results sound similar to what Video Boost on the Pixel 8 Pro delivers and might work locally instead of cloud processing, but this is speculation as of now.

A previous leak points to Samsung offering its own take on Magic Editor with the Galaxy S24. So, you can move people and pets in pictures after taking the shot. On top of this, BenIt says the Galaxy S24 will offer Magic Eraser-like functionality for videos, i.e., the ability to erase subjects from a video. Apparently, once you highlight a subject, the AI will process the video to erase it from the recorded clip.

Seemingly, the Galaxy S24 will also pack an on-device AI chatbot, which you can use to ask simple questions, equations, etc. However, the leaker is unsure if the chatbot will be available during launch or added later via a software update.

While the above features will be a part of One UI 6.1, they will reportedly remain exclusive to the Galaxy S24 series. This is possible as many of these AI-powered functionality will likely rely on the AI smarts of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (and Exynos 2400) SoC powering the upcoming flagship Galaxy phones.

Samsung plans to add weather and portrait effect customization to the lock screen and home screen in One UI 6.1. Another user on X allegedly shared the new effects in a video.

Samsung's upcoming flagship lineup appears set to differentiate itself with several AI-focused features. The Galaxy S24's rumored launch is not far now, so we won't have to wait long to know how effective these features will be in real life.