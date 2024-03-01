Summary The first Galaxy S24 update arrived after many delays, bringing camera improvements and a display color fix.

Samsung is now rolling out a second firmware update for its 2024 flagship containing the March 2024 security patch.

Samsung appears back on track with timely security updates for flagship phones, with One UI 6.1 coming to Galaxy S23 and Z Fold 5 later this month.

Samsung took its time in rolling out the first software update for the Galaxy S24. The firmware started rolling out in the third week of February, almost three weeks after the phone's release. It contained some important camera improvements and a fix for the dull display colors. Less than two weeks since the last update, Samsung is now rolling out a new firmware for the Galaxy S24 containing the March 2024 security patch.

Galaxy S24 users from Canada and parts of Europe, including Germany and Italy, report receiving an update to the AXBG build on their phones (via Reddit). Samsung's official release notes accompanying the update do not highlight any changes. But given the firmware weighs around 428MB, it is unlikely to contain anything other than the March 2024 security patch and some minor bug fixes.

This update is unlikely to fix the grainy display issue many Galaxy S24 Ultra users have complained about since launch. It appears to be a hardware characteristic of Samsung's new display panel.

Samsung is typically among the first to roll out the monthly security patches for its flagship phones. February 2024 was an outlier, as the company was late to update its flagship Galaxy devices. But Samsung now appears to be back on track, releasing the March security update on the first day of the month and ahead of Google.

Other Galaxy phones, like the Galaxy S23 and Z Fold 5, might get the March update later in the month. That's because Samsung has confirmed One UI 6.1 with Galaxy AI is coming to these phones in late March. Besides Circle to Search, the update will include AI-generative wallpapers, Generative Edits for images, Note Assistant, and other Galaxy AI features.

You can check if the AXBG firmware is available for your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install. You might have to wait longer if you have a carrier-locked unit, but unlocked variants across the globe should get the update in the next few days.