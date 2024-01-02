Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Whether you're 100% sure you're buying a Galaxy S24 Ultra — or S24+ or the regular one — or not, it hurts no one to sign up for the $50 reservation credit. If you end up buying one, this gets you a $50 Samsung credit, and if you don't buy one, you're out nothing but 30 seconds of your time. (And a few easily ignorable reminder emails.) Save $50 at Samsung

It is official: the "newest additions to the Galaxy mobile device portfolio" — better known as the Samsung Galaxy S24 series — will be debuting on January 17, but you can reserve one today. The actual Galaxy Unpacked launch event will take place in San Jose, California, but 99.5% of us will watch the live stream from the comfort of our couches and comfy slippers.

While a more than year-long rumor mill and river of leaks have told us basically everything about these phones already — except whether it's going to have Qi2 wireless charging (aka MagSafe for Android) — Samsung's announcement and likely much of the launch event itself are focused on Galaxy AI, Samsung's take on the same AI-leveraging that Google packed into the Pixel 8 and Apple slipped into iOS 17. Other upgrades projected for this generation involve the Galaxy S24 Ultra finally ditching the curved screens and jumping up to 2,500 nits of max brightness, the Galaxy S24+ jumping up to the same WQHD resolution as the Ultra, and all three phones going to titanium frames. (Because, of course, Samsung would hop on the titanium bandwagon.)

Preorders won't technically open until the 17th, but Samsung will reward early adopters who reserve one between now and January 17 with a $50 Samsung credit "towards one Eligible Device (“Reservation Gift”) when you pre-order and purchase [an] Eligible Device." This matches the language from last July's reservation period for the Galaxy Z Fold 5/Flip 5, and this means that unlike last year, when the S23's reservation bonus was only eligible towards accessories or devices other than the new phone you were buying, this $50 credit will go towards your new phone.

$50 off may seem like a drop in the bucket when the last two generations of Galaxy S phones started at $800 — and with inflation and the market where it is, there is no way the price goes down this year — but you'll be able to stack it with a trade-in to get "up to $1020 in savings" to get things down to a reasonable price. Samsung tends to enhance the trade-in values of recent Samsung and Apple phones the most during the preorder window — and any other deal event — so if you're trading a Google Pixel, OnePlus, or an older Galaxy, you'll want to reserve and then take advantage of carrier trade-in offers in order to get the best deal.

That's what I myself did last year to get my own Galaxy S23 for free through AT&T. We don't know what the actual carrier deals will be yet, but the last three years have all set the base model for free with eligible trade-in at the big three carriers, the Plus model at $200 or free with trade-in, and the Ultra at $400 or $200 with trade-in. So sign up for the reservation bonus right now and then check your upgrade eligibility so you don't end up with a late delivery date later this month.

And if you're underwhelmed by Galaxy AI or any aspect of the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, you're not obligated to purchase a phone; you can just ignore the reminder emails and go on with your life without that $50 credit.