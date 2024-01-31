As someone who follows tech for a living, I'm of two minds about the Samsung Galaxy S24+. On the one hand, it's easy to see it as another iterative hardware update from the leading Android manufacturer, a checkbox upgrade trying its best to capitalize on AI buzz without meaningfully moving the ecosystem forward at a time when Android really needs it.

And I do think it's that, for sure — if you have a Galaxy S22+ or S23+, you won't miss much skipping this generation. But I also know that a lot of people keep phones longer than a year or two, even if I don't, and looking a little closer, the S24+ does come with some nice-to-have improvements over its predecessor. Setting aside that it's not a terribly exciting device for enthusiasts (even with its new Galaxy AI features), years of iterative refinement have culminated in a rock-solid high-end smartphone. For most people, more than ever, I think the Galaxy S24+ is the Samsung phone to buy this year.

Samsung Galaxy S24+ 8.5 / 10 Samsung is leaning hard into AI to sell its new phones, but more importantly, the Galaxy S24+ nails the fundamentals. With unflappable performance, strong battery life, and great hardware quality, the S24+ is a proper flagship phone — even if it's not Ultra. SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy RAM 12GB Storage 256GB or 512GB Battery 4,900mAh Ports USB-C Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8 OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 telephoto (3× zoom) Connectivity NFC, UWB Dimensions 158.5 × 76.2 × 7.6mm Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange Display type AMOLED, 1-120Hz Weight 197g Charge speed 45W wired, 15W wireless IP Rating IP68 Price $1,000 Stylus No Display dimensions 6.7" Display resolution 3120 × 1440 Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless SIM support Nano-SIM and eSIM Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 7, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Pros Great hardware quality

Some meaningful improvements from the 23+

Very fast performance

Excellent battery life

Promised seven years of OS updates Cons Samsung's cameras are a little quirky

Uninspired hardware design

Galaxy AI features are hit-or-miss

Availability and network

Available wherever smartphones are sold

Samsung's phones are easy to find. In the US, the Galaxy S24+ is available unlocked direct from Samsung, as well as at Amazon and Best Buy. Every carrier you can imagine is selling it, too, from the Big Three (Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile) to MVNOs like Visible and Google Fi. The S24+ is also widely available internationally — though, in markets outside the US, it comes with a Samsung-built Exynos 2400 chipset, rather than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in the US version I tested.

You can get the S24+ in a bunch of colors. It comes in black, gray, purple, and yellow, plus exclusive pastel orange, green, and blue varieties at Samsung.com. The base-model S24+ with 256 gigs of storage and clocks in at a cool $1,000, though various trade-in offers and carrier incentives will make the real-life cost lower for many buyers. Samsung is also offering the 512 GB version for the price of the 256 model during the launch window — it'll eventually be a $200 upcharge.

Design and display

Plain, but well executed

The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is plain in the extreme: a rectangle with rounded corners, sporting a flat display with a hole-punch selfie camera and super thin bezels, flat metal side rails, and a largely featureless backside only punctuated by three circular cameras, a flash, and Samsung's unassuming wordmark.

There are only so many ways to style a smartphone, but what Samsung's done here is notably bland compared to what competitors are offering, especially in the aggressively forgettable "black" colorway I've got for review (it's really a dark gray). I don't so much mind that the design is largely unchanged from last year's Galaxy S23+, but more that there's no visual element in the S24 or S24+ to point to as a distinctly Samsung feature.

Google and OnePlus's recent smartphone designs might be divisive, but they're pretty unmistakable in the US smartphone landscape. And while I don't personally like the brutalist, squared-off design of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, it's undeniably a look. The lesser S24 models look like what you'd get if you stopped a random person on the street and asked them to draw a smartphone: featureless rounded rectangles.

But Samsung is still outclassing its Android competition when it comes to hardware quality, and the Galaxy S24+ is indeed a very nice rounded rectangle. The phone feels dense and sturdy, and doesn't creak or flex if you twist on it. The biggest visual change for this year is that the side rails have gone from rounded on the S23+ to completely flat on the S24+, with a sharp edge around the display and a slightly softer one around back.

I think the flatter edges make the S24+ look more modern, but the change doesn't help Samsung carve out a unique visual identity. The S24+ feels a lot like an iPhone in the hand, and if we can believe recent leaks and rumors, the upcoming Pixel 9 series will have similarly squared-off sides.

The display nested inside that newly squared-off frame is a new 1440p, 6.7-inch OLED — higher resolution and a touch bigger than in the S23+'s 6.6-inch, 1080p display. It gets incredibly bright outdoors (2,600 nits peak) and can adjust its refresh rate between 1 and 120Hz, depending on the content on screen. Colors are vivid, viewing angles are good, and the panel is as responsive as you could hope it'd be. In short, it's an excellent screen, though it lacks the Gorilla Armor glass that reduces reflections on the Ultra.

Everything else about the hardware is solid, too. The ultrasonic fingerprint sensor is super quick, the buttons are clicky, and the stereo speakers — one downward-firing, the other in the earpiece — are plenty punchy enough for listening to music in a pinch.

Software and performance

Lots of AI, but it doesn't get in the way

Samsung is really excited about its suite of Galaxy AI features, which are debuting on the S24 series. They run the gamut from useless to niche to broadly helpful. On the less useful end of the spectrum, Samsung's software keyboard on the S24 series offers a feature that can change the tone of your text messages across different messaging apps, to make your texts more "professional," "polite," or "social."

More usefully for some, various Galaxy AI features can translate bilingual conversations in real time — over the phone, via text, or even in person. Samsung's Recorder app also provides transcripts of recordings on S24 phones, similarly to Google's Pixel-exclusive Recorder app. Samsung Gallery can apply an AI-generated slow-motion effect to videos after they've been recorded, and the results are actually okay sometimes (recording high-frame-rate videos in slow motion is also still an option, though only up to 240 frames per second).

Then there's Circle to Search, arguably the most broadly useful of the S24's AI features. You fire up Circle to Search by holding down on either the home button or gesture bar, depending on your setup. Then you can circle, highlight, or scribble through anything on your screen to perform a quick visual search that'll turn up different results depending on what you're searching — highlighting clothes will find sites where you can buy similar items, highlighting a food will help find recipes, highlighting a movie poster might return results with info about the movie and showtimes near you.

It's a handy new spin on visual search, and a solid addition to Android generally. But it's not exclusive: Google announced Circle to Search for the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro before the S24 series even left its preorder phase, and while it's not confirmed to be coming to other Android devices yet, I'd be surprised if it didn't show up on more phones in the near future.

Samsung's suite of Galaxy AI features (bar Circle to Search, which is a Google-branded feature) is coming to the Galaxy S23 series eventually, but as of now, will not be available on Galaxy S22 phones. Samsung may also monetize Galaxy AI after next year: fine print on the company's site says that Galaxy AI features "will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices." The notion that these features might eventually cost extra on phones that retail for $1,000 or more is a little insulting, and I really hope Samsung isn't set on charging a fee for them. For most users, what's on offer now wouldn't be worth it.

Trend-chasing, kitchen-sink AI aside, One UI 6.1 over Android 14 is solid. Elements like the quick settings menu have gotten a minor visual overhaul, but the experience is mostly what we've come to expect from Samsung, with lots of additional functionality hiding around every corner. Standbys like Edge panels are still here, as are Samsung's multitasking tricks like opening apps in floating windows. An especially handy implementation of the latter feature lets you swipe down on notification previews to open a windowed view of whichever app — super helpful for firing off a text reply.

There's a new option to display your wallpaper on the S24+'s always-on display. I didn't like it at first; even dimmed, I found all my usual wallpapers a little distracting when they were always visible. The always-on display specifically shows your lock screen wallpaper, though, and I eventually took to setting a different wallpaper there than on my home screen, with an eye to subtlety on the AOD. I've come around: I want this option on every phone. If you feel differently, though, it's easy to hide your wallpaper on the always-on display in the phone's settings.

Possibly the most interesting software feature is Samsung's new update commitment. The company has pledged seven full years of both feature and security updates for the S24 series, a timeline that ends in 2031. That matches what Google offers in the Pixel 8 series. We don't yet know if either company can hit such an ambitious target, but it's still great to see Android OEMs competing on software support like this. Fingers crossed it's not all talk.

Performance out of the Galaxy S24+ is excellent. It's got the same 12 gigs of RAM and, in the US, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (for Galaxy) chipset as the S24 Ultra. I can't speak to the global version that ships with an Exynos 2400 chipset, but the Snapdragon S24+ is as fast as anyone could reasonably want a phone to be today.

Without many exceptions, apps open in a flash and run without a hiccup, and I'm regularly surprised to find apps I last interacted with hours ago kept my place when I eventually open them up again. If I've got one quibble, it's that my current go-to mobile game, Marvel Snap, seems to crash more often on the S24+ than it does on other devices. It doesn't happen often enough that I'm really bothered by it, though.

Cameras

Early impressions are mixed

Samsung's cameras are a little weird. The S24+ has a lot of the S23+'s camera DNA: it's the same loadout, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, and a 10MP f/2.4 3x telephoto. As always, the versatility of that three-camera setup is great, letting you capture lots of different types of photos at lots of different distances.

Full disclosure: I'm reviewing the S24+ in January, in Ohio, where the sun hasn't made an appearance since before I got my hands on the phone. That being the case, I haven't been able to test the cameras in what I'd call favorable conditions. But in my experience so far, a lot of the things that have bugged me about Samsung's photo processing on prior phones still bug me here.

Photos from the S24+'s 1x camera.

I often complain that mobile photography processing (both on Samsung phones and others) tends to over-brighten shadows, which can take away from natural contrast and make images look kind of uncanny. My early photos from the S24+ seem like Samsung is letting shadows stay darker than it did in photos from last year's S23+, which I appreciate.

But a lot of the pictures I've taken on this phone show mid tones — the parts between highlights and shadows — that look conspicuously brighter than they were in real life, again making for weird, unnatural contrast. Color can also come through looking exaggerated, with certain colors looking much more vivid in pictures than they did on the day. I think these issues are made worse by the flat, diffuse lighting I've been shooting in; it's more pronounced in photos I've taken outdoors.

Photos from the Galaxy S24+'s 3x telephoto camera.

Samsung is still having trouble with motion blur, too: photos of moving objects will often come out blurrier than I would've expected, even with adequate light. Getting a clear shot of a fast-moving kid or pet indoors is a feat for plenty of phones, but I feel like one that costs $1,000 should be able to get clear photos of my dogs playing outside during the day, even if it is cloudy.

Why so blurry, bud?

All that's not to say these cameras are bad; I've taken pictures with the Galaxy S24+ that I really like, and given more time and better weather, I'm sure I'd get plenty more. At their best, photos from the S24+ are rich and detailed, and I miss that 3x optical zoom when I'm on any phone that doesn't have it.

The S24+ supports Ultra HDR photography, too, meaning photos from the phone show, well, much higher dynamic range when viewed in compatible software (like Chrome or Google Photos) on compatible hardware (like the Galaxy S24 and Pixel 8 series). Even so, I don't think this camera setup is quite as good as what you'll get on the Pixel 8 Pro — which retails for the same $1,000.

Ultrawide, standard, telephoto.

It's entirely likely that the cloudy weather here has been exacerbating the more problematic parts of Samsung's image processing — all cameras take better photos with better light. We'll be updating this review with more fulsome impressions later on.

Battery life and charging speeds

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 sips battery

Courtesy of its Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, the Galaxy S24+ offers great battery life. I haven't been able to tap its 4,900mAh cell in a single day yet. On the day I came closest, I took the phone off the charger around 7:30 in the morning and racked up five hours and 10 minutes of screen time, including about an hour of gaming and 20 minutes of GPS navigation, before going to bed around 11 with 23 percent left in the tank. You could kill the thing in a day, if you really tried, but you could also feasibly make it last two days without much effort.

There's wired charging that peaks at 45 watts, but that rate won't hold for an entire charging cycle. Samsung says the phone should reach 65 percent in half an hour with the right charger, which lines up pretty neatly with my experience so far. A full charge will take over an hour, but with such strong battery life, I don't really have any complaints about the charging situation here.

Well, no complaints about the wired charging situation, anyway. Wireless charging tops out at 15 watts, and the S24 series doesn't support the new Qi2 standard that opens up compatibility with MagSafe-style magnetic chargers. Qi2 is still in its infancy, though, so I can't be too upset Samsung couldn't get it in the S24+ on time. Maybe next year.

Competition

Flagship pricing, flagship competition

At $1,000, the Samsung Galaxy S24+'s nearest Android competition is the Google Pixel 8 Pro, which retails for the same price. Google's phone takes better photos and has many similar AI features, but the Galaxy S24+ beats Google on hardware quality, day-to-day performance, and battery life. Both the Galaxy S24+ and the Pixel 8 Pro should get software updates for seven years. The S24+ is a little newer, so its window closes later — but we're talking late 2030 versus early 2031, so it shouldn't make much difference in choosing between the two today.

There's also the OnePlus 12, which starts at $800. It has a very similar Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and 12 (or 16!) gigs of RAM, so it offers similarly great performance and battery life. It also comes with wild fast charging: up to 80 watts with OnePlus's first-party charger. OnePlus isn't offering any AI-branded features, though, if that matters to you. And OnePlus's current update policy means the 12 should get OS updates until 2028 and security patches a year longer — solid, but a far cry from the seven years of support Samsung has pledged with the S24 series.

Should you buy it?

The S24+ is a well-rounded, premium package

I think the Galaxy S24+ is the S24 most people should buy. I've thought that about the Plus model of each generation of Samsung's S-series phones for years, but it's truer than ever this time: while the S24 Ultra got a $100 price hike over last year's nearly identical S23 Ultra, the S24+ starts at the same $1,000 the S23+ did. And it enjoys some notable upgrades: the newer S24+ is just a little bigger than the S23+ was; it has a higher-resolution, brighter display; and it comes with 12 gigs of RAM — a jump from the eight gigs found in its predecessor.

I really don't think most people will care about most of Samsung's new Galaxy AI-branded features. Some of them, like Samsung's various live translation features, will be game-changing for some users. But even flashier AI features like Circle to Search and Instant Slow-mo are hardly breaking new ground in areas average users will appreciate, and by its own admission, Samsung may eventually lock these features behind a paywall.

Setting aside all the AI-powered tricks, though, the Galaxy S24+ is a really great Android flagship in ways most people will appreciate: it's fast as hell, the battery lasts all day, the screen looks great, and Samsung says it'll stay up to date longer than any other Android phone you can get today. Camera performance might not completely satisfy every opinionated pixel-peeper out there (hello!), but the Samsung Galaxy S24+ is still easy to recommend to almost anybody looking to spend flagship money on an Android phone in 2024.