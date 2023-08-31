Summary Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24+ will feature a 1440p display, making it a more attractive option than the entry model.

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to have increased display sizes compared to the previous S23 models, with the S24+ rumored to have a 6.7-inch WQHD display.

The entire Galaxy S24 line may not have curved displays, potentially making them less prone to breaking, but requiring larger overall phone dimensions to accommodate the same screen size.

Although Samsung has confirmed few details about its upcoming Galaxy S24 lineup, there has been much speculation surrounding the displays on the rumored devices. In the past, Samsung has released phones with curved screens, but it has slowly gravitated toward models with flatter, larger displays. Now, rumor has it that the S24+ will feature a 1440p display, which might make it worth reaching for over the entry model.

Tipster Ice Universe recently posted a comparison photo on X (formally Twitter), depicting the difference in displays between the three likely models that will make up the Galaxy S24 series. The Galaxy S24 entry model is expected to have a 6.2-inch FHD display, but the S24+ could have a crisper WQHD display that comes in at 6.7 inches. The S24 Ultra — the next model up — is expected to maintain its 6.8-inch WQHD display.

Those dimensions had been 6.1 inches for the Galaxy S23, 6.6 inches for the S23+, and 6.8 inches for the S23 Ultra. So it's likely trends will continue and all but the biggest Galaxy S will see increased screen sizes, due to either shrinking bezels, a slightly larger footprint, or a combination of both. Perhaps more notable, however, is the middle model of the trio graduating from 1080p FHD+ resolution up to 1440p WQHD.

Previously, Ice Universe had posted an update with more specs on the S24+ display. At the time, they claimed that the four sides of the model — including the middle frame — will be 2.5mm, with the bezel portion of the screen coming in at 1.5mm. The middle of the frame would supposedly be 1.0mm, and the phone itself would be 7.7mm thick.

While Samsung hasn’t confirmed or denied a move away from curved displays, the latest rumors point to the S24 line being entirely curve-free. Samsung's full S-series lineup had curved screens back in 2020, but the company moved to flat displays on its Galaxy S and S+ models in 2021, leaving only the Galaxy S Ultra line with curved edges. Now, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to have a flat screen, too.

This could mean that new models featuring a flat display might be less prone to breaking when dropped. However, one trade-off would be that this type of display necessitates larger overall phone dimensions to accommodate the same screen size. Perhaps this is why the S24 and S24+ have increased display dimensions but the S24 Ultra doesn't.

The S24 line might be larger in terms of storage, too. If rumors prove to be true, Samsung may introduce a 2TB option, which would surpass the 1TB currently offered with the S23 Ultra. This could relieve any storage concerns for those massive 8K videos.

As of now, there is no official launch date for the Galaxy S24 line, but it’s expected at the start of 2024. Although prices have not been confirmed, Samsung is likely to stagger them, with the S24 Ultra coming in at the highest. Until then, it may be worth keeping an eye out for price cuts on the still-decent S23 phones if you need an upgrade sooner.