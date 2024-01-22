The Samsung Galaxy S24+ is finally here, and it’s a beauty. As we expected, the S24+ doesn’t look terribly different from the S23+. Ultimately, it’s what’s on the inside that counts, right? But we’re not here to get into all the nitty gritty specs. Today, it’s all about aesthetics.

This year, Samsung has opted to offer the same colors for both the S24 and the S24+. The S24+ comes in seven new colors, three of which are exclusively available through the Samsung store. That’s a lot of hues to choose from, and we won’t be presumptuous in thinking that we know which color suits you best. Yet, perhaps we can walk you through your choices. Think of us as your personal shopper. All we can say is that it might be time to purchase a transparent phone case.

Cobalt Violet

Source: Samsung

Historically, purple has been associated with nobility and luxury. Well, we don’t know much about that, but we do like Samsung’s Cobalt Violet. It’s a deep, rich purple with a distinct but subtle bluish cobalt undertone.

While this isn’t the most neutral color of the bunch, it’s by no means gaudy. The Cobalt Violet will pair nicely with both casual and formal threads. Theoretically, this darker metallic shade won’t be a smudge magnet. Also, we gotta admit, there is something luxurious about this color, so you might as well own it.

Amber Yellow

Source: Samsung

When we think of yellow, we think sunshine, Tweety Bird, and '80s spandex. The Amber Yellow of the S24+ is more understated. It has a paler palette, with enough of a gold undertone to too keep it from appearing washed out.

Like the Violet Cobalt, the Amber Yellow is slightly metallic without looking too cold. And while it would be somewhat laborious to coordinate your outfits with your phone, the Amber Yellow does pair nicely with softer colors like white, beige, pink, and light blues. If you prefer a color that whispers rather than shouts, Amber Yellow is a great choice.

Onyx Black

Source: Samsung

You’d think black is just black, but there’s a seemingly neverending number of shades. Take the S24+’s Onyx Black, for example. It has a gray metallic tint that keeps the phone from looking too bleak.

Now, when it comes to style, black is always in. It goes with everything, and Samsung’s Onyx Black is as classy as James Bond in a tuxedo. Whether you’re dressed up or dressed down, Onyx Black adds some suave.

Marble Gray

Source: Samsung

If Amber Yellow is not subtle enough for you, you can’t go wrong with Marble Gray. It’s on the lighter end of the spectrum, almost silver. Gray goes with just about anything and boasts an heir of elegance.

Like the black, this is also neutral, and not everyone wants to go so dark. Raise your hand if you’ve ever left a black phone out in the sun — ouch. The Marble Gray’s cooler tone is every bit as sophisticated without the risk of turning into a pocket-sized frying pan.

Sandstone Orange

Source: Samsung

Sandstone Orange is one of the colors offered exclusively through the Samsung store. Unlike the Amber Yellow, the Sandstone Orange has a warmer tone, almost peach-like. At the same time, it’s earthy, too, with a touch of that bohemian vibe — think terracotta pots and Birkenstocks.

Okay, the whole bohemian thing may seem like a silly comparison, but this color has a way of transforming your smartphone into something that feels more organic and grounded. Who knows? When your Sandstone Orange S24+ peeks out from your backpack or rests on the table at your favorite cafe, perhaps you won’t be so quick to check your socials.

Sapphire Blue

Source: Samsung

Samsung’s take on Sapphire Blue is not the deep, vivid ocean blue we’d typically associate with this color. It’s much lighter and has a silver tint to it. We think a better name would be frosted blue to reflect its cool, crisp hue.

Sapphire Blue is another color that’s only available through the Samsung store. Out of all the colors, we’d say this is on the top of our list. It's the kind of color that complements the sleek contours of the S24+. The Sapphire Blue offers the neutrality of the Onyx Black or Marble Gray, minus the bleakness.

Jade Green

Source: Samsung

If you’re looking for a more tranquil color, the Jade Green delivers. Similar to the Sandstone Orange, the Jade Green shies away from a cold metallic look for something more soothing and natural. The color is lighter than traditional jade and more similar to a minty wintergreen or sea glass.

We’re no fashion experts or anything, but we think the Jade Green will complement neutral colors while also tastefully contrasting with more vibrant shades in your wardrobe. Keep in mind that Jade Green S24+ is available exclusively through Samsung, so you won’t find this color at your local or online retailer.

Choose the hue that's right for you

Samsung hasn't made it easy this year. Each one of these colors is striking in its own way. We recommend taking your time as you consider these seven hues. After all, you’ll be looking at this phone countless times a day — don't you want to make sure you love it? Whether your heart is set on the cheery Amber Yellow, the chic Onyx Black, or the earthy warmth of Sandstone Orange, you'll be getting one of the best Android phones available.