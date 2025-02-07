Summary Samsung continues testing beta testing One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series

It will release a fourth One UI 7 beta for the device with a fix for a screen color reproduction bug.

This could mean that the stable One UI 7 release fo the Galaxy S24 is still a few weeks away.

Samsung has been beta testing One UI 7 on the Galaxy S24 series since early December, releasing three beta builds so far. Now that the Galaxy S25 is publicly available, Galaxy S24 owners must be expecting the Android 15 update to land on their devices finally. After all, it is the only major Android flagship from 2024 still running Android 14. However, that seemingly won't be the case, as Samsung has confirmed it will seed the fourth beta of the OS.

Leaker Ice Universe shared a screenshot from Samsung’s Korean forum, where a community moderator confirmed the release of a new One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series. It will fix a bug with color reproduction, which causes the display to appear yellower than normal in Natural mode. Samsung will push this change as part of One UI 7's fourth beta build.

The community moderator did not provide an exact timeframe for when the new One UI 7 beta build will drop. However, given that this week is almost over, it is safe to presume the fourth beta will only be released early next week.

Given Samsung keeps a gap of at least a week or two between the last beta and stable release, even at the earliest, Galaxy S24 owners will likely get a taste of One UI 7 in the third week of February. That would be quite a bummer, as the company already took a long time to release the One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung remains the only major Android manufacturer yet to update its 2024 flagship to Android 15, while other companies have already rolled out the update — even to their mid-range devices.

One UI 7 brings a radically improved user experience