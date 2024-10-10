Key Takeaways After a brief delay, Samsung is rolling out the October 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24.

The update is currently live on AT&T's network in the US.

The AXI1 firmware fixes 42 vulnerabilities and weighs around 442MB.

Samsung has become a trendsetter in the Android ecosystem, consistently being among the first to roll out the monthly security patch for its flagship devices. With the October 2024 update, the company is running a bit behind schedule, with the patch failing to go live within the first week of the month. But better late than never, as Samsung has pushed the October 2024 patch live for the Galaxy S24 in the US. And despite the delay, the security update has gone live ahead of Google Pixels.

The October 2024 AXI1 firmware for the Galaxy S24 is currently available for download to some on AT&T's network in the US (via Reddit). The 442.22MB firmware size indicates this is only a security and bug-fixing update, packing no other changes. This is the first update the Galaxy S24 series is getting following the big One UI 6.1.1 update in early September, so it should hopefully fix any weird issues that the previous build introduced.

In the next few days, the October firmware for the Galaxy S24 lineup should be released to more regions and carriers worldwide. You can check if the new build is live for your Galaxy S24 by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Surprisingly, the Galaxy S24 isn't the first phone in Samsung's lineup to get the October security patch. The recently launched Galaxy S24 FE and even the low-end Galaxy A13 received the update before Samsung's 2024 flagships.

Samsung's October 2024 patch fixes 42 vulnerabilities

Samsung has already published the October 2024 security bulletin detailing the vulnerabilities patched by the update. In total, it addresses 42 vulnerabilities, 30 in Android OS and 12 exclusive to Galaxy devices.

Two of the 30 OS-specific patches are marked as critical and are related to memory corruption. If interested, you can read about all the patched vulnerabilities on Samsung's security bulletin page.

With Android 15-based One UI 7 landing alongside the Galaxy S25 series early next year, Galaxy S24 owners have a long wait ahead of them to receive another major update. Samsung will launch a One UI 7 public beta, so if the program goes live in your region, you can at least beta test the update before its stable release.