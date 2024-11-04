Key Takeaways Samsung is rolling out the November 2024 security patch for Galaxy S24.

The update is currently live on T-Mobile & Verizon's network in the US.

Samsung has again beat Google in rolling out the latest monthly security patch to its flagship devices.

Samsung continues its impressive streak of being among the first to roll out security patches for its flagship devices. The first week of November has just begun, and the company has already started rolling out the November 2024 security patch for the Galaxy S24 series. For now, the update is only live on T-Mobile and Verizon's network in the US. The Unlocked variants should eventually get the update, too.

The AXJA firmware for the Galaxy S24 weighs around 446MB and packs the November 2024 security patch. Given the update's size, it is unlikely to contain any other changes or new features. Once again, however, Samsung has managed to beat Google in releasing the latest monthly security patch for its flagship devices. The November update for Pixel devices should go live later today.

Samsung has not yet published the November security bulletin, so it is unclear what vulnerabilities the update addresses. The bulletin should go live in the next few days and detail all the Android and Samsung-specific vulnerabilities it patches.

As of now, Galaxy S24 owners on Verizon and T-Mobile networks report receiving the update. A wider rollout should commence soon on more networks and regions worldwide. You can check if the November patch is live for your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

The November security patch should also land on other premium Galaxy devices in the coming days.

Samsung is hard at work on the Android 15-based One UI 7 update for its devices. The skin's beta release might be around the corner, though the stable public build will only arrive alongside the Galaxy S25 series in early 2025. Until then, don't expect your flagship Samsung phone to receive any major new features or updates; it should only get the latest monthly security patch and little else.

A recent rumor indicates that One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 series might drop later this month. All leaks point to this being the biggest revamp of Samsung's Android skin since its inception, focusing on smoothness and one-hand usage.