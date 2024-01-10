Summary Samsung will reportedly use its in-house Exynos 2400 chip in the Galaxy S24 and S24+, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be exclusive to the Ultra model.

The Galaxy S24 and S24+ might have larger displays and a new-gen LTPO panel that can adjust the refresh rate between 10-120Hz for better battery life.

The Galaxy S24 Ultra will apparently have a new 200MP primary camera and a 50MP 5x optical shooter, while the S24 and S24+ will retain their camera setups from the previous model.

After months of leaks and rumors, the Galaxy S24 rumor cycle will end next week when Samsung announces its flagship phones of 2024. As the Unpacked event date draws close, more leaks about the phone keep popping up. While we already know the detailed specs and color options of the Galaxy S24, a new leak provides insight into the phone's European specs. It also potentially clears the confusion about the S24 shipping with an Exynos 2400 or Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip outside the US.

WinFuture got its hands on the complete details of the Galaxy S24's European launch from a reliable source. The report confirms that Samsung will use its in-house Exynos 2400 chip inside the Galaxy S24 and S24+, with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 exclusive to the Ultra model. Apparently, the 'for Galaxy' Qualcomm chip will have a slightly higher frequency of 3.39GHz for the Prime core for better performance. Additionally, the leak claims that all Galaxy S24 units with "B" in their model number will use the Exynos 2400 instead of the Snapdragon chip.

As for displays, the report confirms the Galaxy S24 and S24+ will get a bump in display size to 6.2 inches and 6.7 inches, respectively, with the new-gen LTPO panel capable of dynamically adjusting the refresh rate between 10-120Hz. This should lead to better battery life by reducing power consumption.

The S24+ might also get an upgrade to QHD+ resolution. While the Galaxy S24 Ultra's display will purportedly remain the same, it will ditch the curved edges and use a flat screen. The display on all three Galaxies could use the more durable Gorilla Glass Armor for protection.

Samsung will seemingly equip the base Galaxy S24 with 8GB RAM, while the S24+ and Ultra should ship with 12GB RAM. The latter two models will launch in 256GB and 512GB configurations, with a 1TB Ultra variant also on the cards.

The leak suggests the Korean company will use a new 200MP primary camera on the Galaxy S24 Ultra. And the 10x 10MP telephoto shooter will be replaced by a new 50MP 5x optical shooter. The 10MP 3x telephoto and the 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide sensors will seemingly remain unchanged from the S23 Ultra.

Samsung will reportedly not change the camera setup on the S24 and S24+. However, these phones will purportedly be capable of recording videos in 8K resolution at 30fps. This option was previously limited to the Ultra only. Another key upgrade on the non-Ultra models is the bigger batteries. The Galaxy S24 might use a 4,000mAh cell, while the S24+ could get a 4,900mAh battery. Charging speeds for the S24 will seemingly remain the same at 25W, while the Plus model could get an upgrade to 45W.

At this point, almost everything about Samsung's 2024 flagship is known.