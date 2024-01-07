Summary Samsung may unveil new charging adapters for its Galaxy devices during its January 17 Unpacked event, including an updated 45W fast charging brick and a new 50W Duo adapter with two USB-C ports.

The refreshed 45W fast charging brick is expected to cost the same as the current model, while the price of the new 50W Duo adapter is unknown.

Samsung will not bundle either of these chargers with the Galaxy S24, though the company could make it part of the pre-order promotions.

All the talk surrounding Samsung's upcoming January 17 Unpacked event is understandably focused on the Galaxy S24 series. But it looks like the manufacturer may also have some other stuff to show off during the course of the launch. Thanks to a new leak, we're getting an early peek at Samsung's plans to refresh its range of charging adapters for Galaxy devices.

Samsung currently offers multiple wired fast charging bricks for its phones, tablets, and other accessories, headlined by the 45W Power Adapter with Cable (EP-T4510), which retails for $50 on the company's website. According to prominent leaker Roland Quandt on X (via Android Authority), this model will get a successor in the form of the EP-T4511, with the same 45W fast charging support.

The manufacturer will also launch a new 50W Duo adapter (EP-T5020) bearing two USB-C ports, per Quandt. The prices of these chargers are currently unknown, but we'd be surprised if the refreshed 45W fast charging brick goes up for more than the current $50 price tag. There's also the likelihood of these chargers being included in a promotional bundle when the Galaxy S24 series goes up for pre-order.

It's worth mentioning that Samsung launched the 65W Trio Adapter (EP-T6530) back in late 2021, featuring two USB-C ports and a solitary USB-A port. However, this particular charging brick no longer appears to be available from Samsung's online store, though people can still pick it up from third-party retailers.

The arrival of these refreshed charging bricks aligns with past rumors about the Galaxy S24 lineup's charging speeds. Based on what we know so far, the Galaxy S24+ and the Galaxy S24 Ultra could continue to offer the same 45W charging as their predecessors, whereas the vanilla Galaxy S24 may retain its underwhelming 25W charging speed.

To be clear, Samsung won't provide either of these leaked charging adapters with the Galaxy S24 series next week. This shouldn't come as a surprise to people who have purchased a Samsung Galaxy flagship over the past couple of years or so. The manufacturer stopped offering its proprietary charging brick (and headphones) with the Galaxy S21 series, citing "the growing e-waste problem."

But to most people, it seemed like Samsung simply wanted to make some extra cash by selling these accessories separately. Apple was the company that started off the trend in 2020, with other brands later following suit. In fact, a 2020 Samsung marketing campaign poked fun at Apple for removing the charging brick from the iPhone. However, it didn't take long for Samsung to go down the same route, with the company later sneakily removing the social media posts that mocked Apple.