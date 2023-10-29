Summary Samsung is rumored to release the Galaxy S24 series in January 2024, ahead of their usual February announcement date.

Rumors suggest the Galaxy S24 Ultra would forego the curved display of its predecessor and use a rounded frame instead.

Additionally, the Galaxy S24 series may feature AI-related upgrades to take on the Pixel 8, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra could pick up some nifty camera upgrades, also driven by AI.

With Samsung releasing the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 this July, the company is officially done with its quota of flagship phones for the year. But based on early rumors, the company could start 2024 off with a bang, with the Galaxy S24 series supposedly launching on January 18, a couple of weeks ahead of the February 1 date Samsung set for the Galaxy S23's arrival this year. More info is now trickling in on this front, with a well-known source of leaks claiming that Samsung will indeed release the Galaxy S24 flagship trio in January.

Per Ice Universe (via Tech_Reve on X), Samsung has commenced production of the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+, and Galaxy S24 Ultra, with the company seemingly prepping for a mid to late-January release timeframe for the three devices. However, according to SamMobile's sources, the launch timeframe could fall between early to mid-January 2024, indicating that there's still some uncertainty over the specific date of the flagship series' arrival.

As the publication rightly notes, there's precedent for a January release of the Galaxy S flagships, as we witnessed with the Galaxy S21 over two years ago. Furthermore, the manufacturer has pulled back the unveiling of its early-year flagships by at least a week over the past two iterations — February 9 for the Galaxy S22 and February 1 for the Galaxy S23.

This pattern suggests that the manufacturer might be eyeing a late January release of the device. We expect to obtain more info on Samsung's plans for the early 2024 Galaxy Unpacked event in the weeks and months ahead.

While there's still some ambiguity about the Galaxy S24 series' launch date, some of the rumored features of the three phones have already generated quite a bit of buzz. The curved screen may be gone for good from the Ultra model next year, with Ice Universe revealing that the company would abandon it in favor of a rounded frame.

More recently, we learned that Samsung would bundle significant AI-related features with the Galaxy S24 series in a bid to make them the "smartest AI phones ever." This could also mean an AI-driven supercharging of the Bixby voice assistant, giving Google Assistant/Bard a run for their money.

Just prior to the weekend, Samsung shared a video detailing how it would use artificial intelligence to reduce image processing times on Galaxy flagships with a 200MP primary camera. This suggests that at least some of these camera upgrades would be limited to the Galaxy S24 Ultra.

We've also encountered some chipset-related rumors, with Samsung seemingly returning to the Qualcomm/Exynos combination for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, whereas the Galaxy S24 Ultra would reportedly feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon chip across all markets.