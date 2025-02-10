Summary Samsung is rolling out the February 2025 security patch for Galaxy S24.

The firmware is still based on One UI 6.1.1 and Android 14.

The 455MB patch focuses on patching the reported security flaws.

Samsung is typically among the first major Android manufacturers to update its flagship devices to the latest monthly security patch. The company is sticking to that trend, but this news might not make Galaxy S24 owners happy. Samsung has begun rolling out the February 2025 firmware for the Galaxy S24 series. Sadly, the build is still based on One UI 6.1.1 and Android 14, not One UI 7.

The 455MB February 2025 security patch for the Galaxy S24 is currently available for download in South Korea, Samsung's home market. Its availability should expand to other regions in the coming days. You can check and download the update if it is live in your country from Settings > Software update > Download and install on your S24.

Given its size, the S24’s YA1 firmware is unlikely to pack any major new features or significant bug fixes. Instead, it only focuses on patching the reported security flaws. Samsung has published its February 2025 security bulletin, highlighting the patched vulnerabilities. This includes three "High" severity issues that only affect Galaxy phones.

Samsung is likely reserving major changes for the highly anticipated One UI 7 update. With a fourth beta on the way for Galaxy S24 units enrolled in the beta program, the stable Android 15 build for Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy still appears to be a few weeks away.

Other Galaxy phones should also soon start receiving the February 2025 security patch.

Galaxy S24 owners have had to wait a long time for One UI 7