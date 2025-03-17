Summary One UI 7 Beta 5 is available for the Galaxy S24 in select countries.

The new firmware update includes bug fixes and the March 2025 security patch.

It also brings LOG video recording to the regular S24 and S24+.

Despite being Samsung's flagship phone of 2024, Galaxy S24 owners have faced a long and frustrating wait for Android 15. After a lengthy delay, Samsung commenced beta testing One UI 7 on the S24 in early December. Since then, it has pushed three more beta builds, with the final public release scheduled to drop in April. Ahead of that, the company has pushed the fifth Android 15 beta for its last year's flagship, squashing the majority of remaining bugs.

One UI 7 Beta 5 for the Galaxy S24 lineup is currently available for download in India, South Korea, Poland, the UK, and Germany. The ZYB6 firmware weighs around 975MB and packs several bug fixes. It also bumps the security patch to March 2025.

The beta program is live in the US as well, so the new build should be available for download there for eligible units later today.

Below is Samsung's change log for the update:

New features - Add S24/S24+ Samsung Log function Bugs that have been fixed - Fix intermittent display error of Nowbar controller - Fix Lock screen notification setting error - Fix the issue with icons appearing small on Widget setting screen - Fix intermittent Blur issues after setting up Widget transparency - Fix partial Font/Image overlap issues - Fix Quick action menu spacing - Fix the issue where Gallery edit Button does not operate intermittently - Fix Notification History operation error - Improve Media playback to display as a real-time notification

Besides bug fixes, the beta brings a notable new feature to Galaxy S24 and S24+: the ability to record LOG videos. This feature debuted on the Galaxy S25 in January, and Samsung then rolled it out to the Galaxy S24 Ultra with the fourth One UI 7 beta. With the fifth beta, the company is expanding its availability to include the Ultra's regular siblings.

This could be the Galaxy S24's last major One UI 7 beta