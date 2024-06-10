Summary Despite the delay, Samsung has again beaten Google in rolling out the latest monthly security patch.

The June 2024 update is live for Galaxy S24 on T-Mobile and Verizon networks in the US.

The new firmware only contains security patches and no other major changes.

Samsung is typically the first device manufacturer in the Android ecosystem to release the latest monthly security patch at the beginning of every month. While there have been exceptions, it has consistently beaten Google in these rollouts. Usually, the Korean tech giant releases the latest security patch for its flagship devices at the beginning of the month or towards the end of the previous one. But that has not been the case with the June 2024 security patch, with Samsung only getting around to releasing it now.

The S92xUSQS2AXE4 firmware containing the June 2024 security patch has gone live for Galaxy S24 on Verizon and T-Mobile networks in the US (via Reddit). Additionally, the new build is also live in South Korea, Samsung's home market. From the change log, the 444MB update only appears to contain the latest security patch and bug fixes.

Despite the delay in releasing the June 2024 security patch for its flagships this month, Samsung has once again edged out Google by delivering the update before Pixel phones.

Samsung's June 2024 security hub is already live, detailing the exploits and vulnerabilities it has patched with the latest monthly update. Remember that these fixes are in addition to the issues Google has patched with the June 2024 update.

You can check if the latest monthly security patch is live for your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install. For now, the firmware is only live on select carriers in the US and South Korea, but its availability should expand to other markets soon. The June 2024 security patch should also make its way to other Galaxy devices in the coming days.

Galaxy S24 could get big camera improvements with One UI 6.1.1

Sadly, if you were hoping this update would include some camera-specific improvements, that's seemingly not the case. The long-rumored camera update for Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy should land next month alongside One UI 6.1.1, possibly packing other improvements as well.

Rumors suggest the next One UI release could be all about video AI and introduce a Video Boost-like feature. Samsung has already confirmed One UI 6.1.1 will bring back the vertical app drawer and introduce a new way to check the date and time.