Samsung's flagship Galaxy devices are typically among the first to get a security patch at the beginning of the month. However, July has been an exception, with the Galaxy S24's update nowhere to be seen. If you thought this delay was due to Samsung rolling out a major One UI 6.1.1 update for its flagship phone, that's disappointingly not the case. The July 2024 update is now beginning to go live for the Galaxy S24, and it packs little else besides security patches.

Galaxy S24 owners in Samsung's home country, South Korea, have started receiving the AXFD firmware with the July security patch. Early reports suggest the 537MB firmware does not pack significant changes or introduce new features. Still, it's good to see the world's biggest smartphone maker at the top of its game and releasing timely security patches for its flagship phones.

Samsung's July 2024 security bulletin is already live, detailing all the critical and high vulnerabilities patched by the new firmware.

A wider release of the July security patch should occur in the coming days, expanding its availability to Europe, Asia, and the US. You can check if the firmware is live in your region by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install.

If you were hoping this firmware would improve the Galaxy S24's camera performance, that's not the case. The long-rumored firmware will apparently arrive in August, packing many of the new One UI features we saw in the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

It should also include new Galaxy AI features like QR code scanning support in Circle to Search, transcription and translation of voice notes in Samsung Notes, and more. Rumors indicate the camera changes will enhance the Galaxy S24's low-light imaging capabilities, improve HDR performance, and enable the telephoto cameras to capture images with more details.

For a flagship phone that debuted in early January, Samsung has not rolled out many software updates to tweak its camera performance or add new features. Hopefully, the August update is worth the wait and brings some notable improvements.