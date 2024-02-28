Summary The Galaxy S24 was stuck on the July 2023 Play System build since its launch.

Google has now released the January 2024 Play System update for Galaxy S24.

Some Galaxy S24 users report getting multiple Play System updates back-to-back.

Samsung's 2024 flagships, the Galaxy S24 series, have been selling like hotcakes since their debut in late January. Despite iterative hardware upgrades, the phones deliver a superior experience than their predecessor. Samsung recently also rolled out the (much-delayed) first software update for the phone, adding a vibrance slider to fix the display's muted color and improve the camera performance. And now, Google is joining the bandwagon by releasing the January 2024 Play System update available for the Galaxy S24.

Since its launch, the Galaxy S24 has been stuck on the July 2023 Play System update. It's unclear why Google was withholding the January 2024 Play System build for Samsung's newest flagship, as other Galaxy phones got the update over the last few weeks. The 75MB update does not contain any major changes, though given it controls many underlying system functions, it's always good to run the latest build.

Some Galaxy S24 users report getting multiple Play System updates back-to-back after installing the first available update. You can grab the latest Google Play System update on your Galaxy S24 by navigating to Settings > Security and Privacy > Updates > Google Play System update. Remember to restart your phone after the download to finish the installation.

Given that February is almost over, it's unclear if the Galaxy S24 will get this month's Play System update separately or directly jump to the March build once it's out.

Typically, Google rolls out a Play System update at the beginning of every month. But with the January 2024 build, the company had to stop its distribution within days of release as it was locking Pixel users out of their phone storage. While Google quickly acknowledged the issue and provided a cumbersome workaround for affected users, the fixed build only arrived in the second week of February.

As Mishaal notes in his tweet, Google is also rolling out the February 2024 Play System update for Pixels. Upon checking manually, I got the 9.8MB update on my Pixel 8 Pro. If the new build does not show up on your phone right away, do not worry, and try later. Like the January 2024 Play System update, the February build contains no significant changes.

Thanks: Moshe