Summary Samsung phones excel in video recording with 8K and 4K HDR10+ capabilities.

Samsung will soon improve Instant Slow-Mo on the Galaxt S24 by adding support for HDR10+ videos.

More improvements for Instant Slow-Mo are in the works that will make it even better.

Samsung phones provide among the best video recording capabilities in the Android ecosystem. In addition to 8K recording, the best Galaxy phones can record 4K 60fps videos in HDR10+. On the Galaxy S24 and several previous-gen Galaxy phones, you can even use Galaxy AI and Instant Slow-Mo to play back a regular slow-motion video. The problem is that the feature does not work on HDR10+ videos. Thankfully, Samsung has confirmed it will fix this limitation with a future software update.

Since Instant Slow-Mo currently does not work with HDR10+ footage, you must convert it into SDR and then use the AI feature. This workaround has the downside of sacrificing the additional dynamic range available in the original HDR10+ video. It is also cumbersome and slows down the entire process of using Instant Slow-Mo.

A Samsung community forum moderator in charge of the camera has confirmed that the company will address this limitation with the next software update. So, you should soon be able to use Instant Slow-Mo on HDR10+ videos recorded from the Galaxy S24.

Given that this feature is already available on 2023 flagship Galaxy phones such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Z Fold 5, it is likely that they will also receive this improvement.

Samsung is working on making Instant Slow-Mo even better

Samsung has several other Instant Slow-Mo improvements in the pipeline. The company is working on adding .mov file editing support for Instant Slow-Mo to the built-in video editor of its Gallery app. Further, you can soon share the Instant Slow-Mo footage of any video by directly pressing the Share button. Right now, this is not possible, as you must export the video first in slow motion for sharing purposes.

Samsung is reportedly preparing a major camera-focused update for the Galaxy S24. The latest rumors suggest it could arrive with One UI 6.1.1 in July alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. HDR10+ support for Instant Slow-Mo may also be part of that build.

Instant Slow-Mo is among the better Galaxy AI features, so it is good to see Samsung continuously improving it.