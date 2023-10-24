Summary Samsung is reportedly aiming to create the "smartest AI phones ever" with its upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

While Google has been at the forefront of artificial intelligence with its Tensor chips, Samsung is not far behind. The company's Exynos 2400 chip boasts a massive leap in AI processing power, and the company recently showcased a new AI tool for on-device text-to-image generation. Now, rumors suggest that Samsung is going all-in on AI for its upcoming Galaxy S24 series.

According to a SamMobile report, Samsung is aiming for the stars with its upcoming Galaxy S24 series as it strives to create the "smartest AI phones ever," even surpassing Google's Pixel 8 lineup. Samsung is reportedly borrowing inspiration from popular AI tools like ChatGPT and Google Bard. This means you'll be able to feed your Galaxy S24 a few keywords and let it whip up creative content based on your input.

Samsung's AI ambitions may extend beyond content generation. The report says the company is also exploring text-to-image capabilities using generative AI, and it's not giving up on its often-overlooked virtual assistant, Bixby. With a dose of AI magic, Bixby could become a more natural conversational partner, potentially rivaling Google Assistant and Bard.

The Pixel 8 is a showcase of AI prowess that is exclusive to Google's latest and greatest Android phones, including Magic Editor, Audio Magic Eraser, Zoom Enhance, and more. The revamped Google Assistant, which has been infused with Bard's generative AI tricks, is another standout feature in the lineup. While this new AI-powered assistant may initially be limited to the Pixel 8, there's a chance it will eventually make its way to Samsung's flagship phones, bringing a whole new level of intelligence to the Galaxy lineup.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is not only aiming for smarter AI features but also faster performance thanks to the new Exynos and Snapdragon chips under the hood, as per SamMobile. These chips could potentially outpace the Pixel 8's Tensor G3 chipset when it comes to AI tasks. The upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, in particular, is rumored to bring a slew of nifty AI camera tools, like removing objects from videos, expanding photo areas, and generating artificial backgrounds.

The much-anticipated Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip is likely to make its debut in Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, expected to arrive in early 2024. It'll also power other high-end Android phones throughout the year, except for Google's Pixel line, of course. With Qualcomm's strong emphasis on AI, the pressure is on Google to make its Tensor chips shine, as custom AI features were a major reason for Google's decision to cut ties with Qualcomm in the first place.

Thanks: Moshe