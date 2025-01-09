Summary Samsung is rolling out the January 2025 security patch for the Galaxy S24.

The update is currently live on T-Mobile's network in the US.

Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 are also receiving the January 2025 security patch in South Korea and the US.

Samsung has been hard at work on One UI 7 for the Galaxy S24 series. It rolled out the third beta build earlier this week, packing several changes, bug fixes, and improvements. The firmware also contained the January 2025 security patch. While Samsung is busy with One UI 7 ahead of its official unveiling at its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, it has not forgotten Galaxy S24 users on One UI 6.1.1. It is rolling out a new update for these units, delivering the latest monthly security patch.

The AXL1/3 firmware for the Galaxy S24, which contains the January 2025 security patch, is currently live in South Korea and on T-Mobile's network in the US. A wider release on more US networks and regions should happen in the coming days.

Since the update weighs around 449MB, it is unlikely to contain anything other than security fixes. Samsung has already published this month's security bulletin, detailing all the vulnerabilities the update addresses.

Besides patching 29 vulnerabilities that affect Android itself — including five critical issues — the newest Galaxy S24 update fixes 22 Samsung-specific security loopholes. You can find detailed information about all the patched security issues at Samsung's security update hub.

You can download the January 2025 security patch on your Galaxy S24 from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

January 2025 security patch also available for Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6