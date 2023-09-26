Summary Samsung may release the Galaxy S24 earlier than previous models, possibly around January 18th, 2024, according to a leak.

The early release could lead to the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 being launched earlier as well, as Samsung aims to revive smartphone sales.

The Galaxy S24 lineup is rumored to have significant changes, including a flat panel with titanium edges for the S24 Ultra and a 50MP periscope shooter.

Over the years, Samsung has slowly but steadily brought forward the launch timeframe of its Galaxy S flagship. Previously, the company unveiled the phones in March, before eventually moving to late February. With the Galaxy S23 lineup this year, the Korean giant further brought forward the timeline, announcing the phones on February 1st and putting them on sale a few weeks later. A new rumor suggests the Galaxy S24 could launch even earlier next year.

Ice Universe, known for his Samsung leaks, claims in a Weibo post that the Galaxy S24 might debut on or around January 18th, 2024 (via SamMobile). That's nearly a couple of weeks earlier than the S23's official announcement. The leaked date may not be entirely accurate, but Ice Universe believes the phone could launch around this time.

Based on the rumored announcement date, the Galaxy S24 series could go on sale as early as the first week of February. A domino effect of this might be Samsung bringing forward the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 release by a few weeks. The company did announce its 2023 foldables earlier than usual this year.

With slowing smartphone sales, many Android manufacturers are bringing forward their device launches to revive consumer interest in their product lineup. The OnePlus 12 is rumored to debut in China as early as December this year. For Samsung, an ahead-of-schedule Galaxy S24 release will possibly help counteract the strong iPhone 15 demand.

Given Samsung's next flagship Galaxy S lineup is still a few months away from launch, we are unlikely to get a clear picture of its release timeframe soon. That should happen in late November or December as the device moves closer to its debut.

Samsung is purportedly planning some significant changes for the Galaxy S24 lineup. A rumor indicates the S24 Ultra could ditch the curved display for good and switch to a flat panel with a peak brightness of 2,500 nits. The phone is rumored to use titanium edges that could help bring its weight down to 233g, which should make it a lot easier to use with one hand.

Another key rumored change is Samsung replacing the 10x optical shooter on the S24 Ultra with a 50MP 5x periscope shooter with a faster aperture. While this should lead to a bump in image quality and sharpness, picture quality at extreme zoom levels is bound to suffer. Video recording, too, could see a decline in quality at 10x and higher zoom levels.

As for the Galaxy S24+, it might once again make the jump to a QHD resolution screen. It might ship with 12GB RAM and 256GB base storage, with camera specs seemingly remaining unchanged from its predecessor. The entire Galaxy S24 lineup should use Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, though rumors of the Exynos SoC making a comeback keep popping up every once in a while.