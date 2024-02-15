The design and hardware of the Samsung Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra may not be dramatically different from their predecessors. Still, you'll find plenty of useful software features under the hood. Best of all, all but one of these features are available on all Galaxy S24 models. Examine the hardware specifications to select one that is right for you. We selected the most notable features of the S24 lineup that we think new owners will love.

1 Explore the range of Galaxy AI features

The list of machine-learning features in the Galaxy S24 phones is too extensive to break down individually here and includes tools ranging from genuinely helpful to easily forgettable. We'll expand on the most impactful tools below. Here's a short roundup of the exciting tools powered by Galaxy AI:

Capture nighttime shots quicker with AI Nightography Zoom.

Receive photo editing suggestions with AI Edit Suggestion.

Add animated weather effects to your wallpapers with AI Photo Ambient Wallpapers.

Summarize, translate, and format writing in the Samsung Notes app with AI Note Assist.

These tools are found scattered around your Galaxy S24 phone. It usually prompts you to try it out in the relevant menu or app, so you won't miss them.

These features will eventually come to the Galaxy S23 series, so we don't recommend picking up an S24 if these are the only features you're interested in. There isn't much else that differentiates these phones.

2 Circle to Search to search for objects in photos

Circle to Search stands out from the rest of the Galaxy S24's AI features by offering a practical new way to search images. This feature was developed in collaboration with Google and is also available on the Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. The new search option is intuitive, and our Circle to Search guide has an in-depth tutorial along with helpful tips.

3 Use advanced keyboard features to translate and edit text

The stock keyboard app on the Galaxy S24 contains some of the most useful AI features. We grouped these together as they are all accessible by tapping the AI button on your keyboard. These features can:

Translate conversations into one of 17 available languages.

Make advanced spelling and grammar edits (for example, fix obscure contractions or make the meaning of text clearer)

Change writing styles (for example, casual, professional, social).

Close

These features are available everywhere you can access your keyboard, except the translation tool, which is only available in supported apps, including WhatsApp, Instagram, and Google Messages.

4 Translate phone calls in real time

Alongside the text conversation translation tool described above, the S24 phones translate phone calls in real time. Live Translate (not to be confused with Google's translation tool of the same name that does not offer real-time call translation) goes a long way toward breaking down language barriers over the phone.

After activating Live Translate, you can converse with someone in different languages as you would normally. Alongside real-time audio translation, the tool shows text from both sides of the conversation with both translations displayed.

5 Unlock doors and find lost items with ultra-wideband connectivity

Ultra-wideband (UWB) support doesn't grab headlines the same way as AI. However, this feature, only available on the Galaxy S24+ and S24 Ultra, can have a profound difference in connectivity.

UWB support is essentially a more powerful and longer-ranged version of NFC, offering a connection range of hundreds of feet while transmitting more precise distance data. This feature is handy when paired with one of Samsung's Galaxy SmartTag2s, which supports UWB, allowing you to locate your connected item within a few centimeters.

UWB is capable of more tasks, including keyless door entry, fast file transfer, and navigation.

6 Display your lock screen wallpaper on your always-on display

The always-on display (AoD) on the Galaxy S24 can display a dimmed version of your wallpaper at all times. It only shows your lock screen wallpaper and the brightness can't be adjusted, so change your lock screen wallpaper to a subtler image than your home screen wallpaper.

7 Play demanding games without compromise

All Galaxy S24 models come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, a potent chipset capable of handling multitasking and demanding actions. It's also more than enough to handle the most demanding Android games on the Play Store without compromising on FPS or graphics settings.

Samsung sells S24 and S24+ with its Exynos 2400 chipset in Europe. This is less powerful and efficient than the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, but you should get reasonable performance from it.

AI features dominate the Galaxy S24 phones

The Samsung Galaxy S24 phones offer minor improvements over their predecessors. The new slate of AI tools sets these devices apart from the S23 series. All Galaxy S24 phones ship with One UI 6.1, which includes Android 14's nifty features