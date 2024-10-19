Quick answer: Yes, the Galaxy S24 FE comes with an IP68 rating for protection against water ingress.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE may have a higher price tag than its predecessors, but it still offers plenty of value. One of the most notable perks is its promised seven years of software support, making it a long-lasting device. But for a phone to last that long, durability is key — and that brings us to a crucial question: how well can this phone handle water exposure?

Water resistance has become an expected feature in higher-end smartphones, but how does the Galaxy S24 FE stack up when it comes to accidental spills, rainy days, or even an unplanned swim? Let's break down what Samsung's IP68 rating means for you and your everyday usage.

Is the Galaxy S24 FE really waterproof?

First things first, let's decode that IP68 rating. While no phone is truly "waterproof," the IP68 rating is the gold standard for top flagship smartphones, indicating that the phone is built to withstand dust ingress and survive submersion in fresh water up to a depth of 1.5 meters for around 30 minutes.

For everyday use, this means the phone should handle minor water encounters like accidental splashes, light rain, or a quick drop into shallow water without problems. However, it's not built for long-term underwater use, so it's best not to push its limits.

What you need to know about the Galaxy S24 FE's waterproofing

Even though the Galaxy S24 FE boasts solid water resistance, it's crucial to remember that no phone is invulnerable. While its IP68 rating offers solid protection, water damage isn't covered under warranty, meaning that intentional exposure — like using it for underwater photos — should be avoided.

Over time, wear and tear can affect the phone's ability to resist water. Everyday bumps or drops can weaken its seals, making it more susceptible to water damage as the device ages. Samsung also advises against exposing the phone to salt water or chemically treated water, as these environments can be particularly harsh. If your phone does come into contact with salt water, it's best to rinse it with fresh water right away and dry it thoroughly to prevent any salt residue from damaging the phone's components.

That being said, the Galaxy S24 FE's IP68 rating offers valuable peace of mind, allowing you to use your phone confidently in various situations. However, it's always wise to exercise caution and avoid unnecessary risk. Consider investing in a sturdy case and a screen protector for added protection against drops and scratches, which can compromise the phone's water resistance.