    The Galaxy S24 FE – Fan Edition – brings flagship features at a more affordable price. It has a vibrant and large display, an aluminium frame, and a capable camera setup. It’s a great device for those who do not want to spend over $1,000, as it offers everything you need in a compact and affordable package.

    • Vibrant and colorful display
    • Great performance
    • Improved cameras
    • Slow charging
    • Expensive
    The OnePlus 12R might no longer have an up-to-date chipset, but it’s still plenty powerful to tackle demanding games and multiple apps simultaneously. It has a large, colorful display, a solid camera setup, and even support for fast charging, making it an excellent budget flagship at a reasonable price.

    • Beautiful display
    • Flagship performance
    • Fantastic battery life
    • Average cameras
    • Not fully waterproof
Picking up a phone under $1,000 is easier than ever. The market is flooded with fantastic budget devices that offer long-term software support, flagship-level experiences, and most of the features found on premium smartphones. The Galaxy S24 FE is one of those devices, offering a true Galaxy S24 experience at a more affordable price tag.

OnePlus has also offered budget flagships for a while, and the OnePlus 12R still holds its ground in late 2024 as one of the best budget phones. It has a shorter support window compared to Samsung, but it makes up for it with a few additional enhancements, such as a larger battery, faster charging, and a brighter display.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available at most shops and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, retailing for $650. The new Fan Edition comes in four colors: Graphite, Gray, Blue, and Mint.

The OnePlus 12R is available via Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus’ online store. The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, retailing for $500. The 16GB/256GB model usually retails for $600, but it can often be found at a more reasonable $500–$550 price tag. The 12R comes in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colors.


    SoCSamsung Exynos 2400eSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
    Display typeAMOLED, 120HzLTPO AMOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.7"6.78", 19.5:9
    Display resolution1080 x 23402780 × 1264
    RAM8GB8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X
    Storage128GB or 256GB128GB or 256GB
    Battery4,700mAh5,500mAh
    Charge speed25W80W wired (100W international)
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessUSB-C SuperVOOC wired
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C 2.0
    SIM supportDual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM)Dual Nano-SIM
    Operating SystemAndroid 14 and One UI 6.1Android 14 with OxygenOS 14
    Front camera10MP, f/2.416MP
    Rear camera50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP, f/2.4 macro
    Cellular connectivity4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave)Sub-6 5G, LTE
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 7
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm
    Weight213g207g
    IP RatingIP68IP54
    ColorsBlue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, YellowCool Blue, Iron Gray
Design

Flagship-grade design and feel

Both the Galaxy and OnePlus phones are reminiscent of their flagship counterparts – that is, they offer similar looks and features on the inside and outside. The Galaxy S24 FE is reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 series, while the OnePlus 12R borrows a lot from the OnePlus 12.

The Galaxy features a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back and an aluminum frame, while the OnePlus 12R packs the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, glass on the back, and the same aluminum frame. The Galaxy has an IP68 rating, while the 12R is rated lower at IP64. In theory, the Galaxy fares better when it comes to dust and water, but the OnePlus should still hold up for casual users.