Picking up a phone under $1,000 is easier than ever. The market is flooded with fantastic budget devices that offer long-term software support, flagship-level experiences, and most of the features found on premium smartphones. The Galaxy S24 FE is one of those devices, offering a true Galaxy S24 experience at a more affordable price tag.

OnePlus has also offered budget flagships for a while, and the OnePlus 12R still holds its ground in late 2024 as one of the best budget phones. It has a shorter support window compared to Samsung, but it makes up for it with a few additional enhancements, such as a larger battery, faster charging, and a brighter display.

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available at most shops and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, retailing for $650. The new Fan Edition comes in four colors: Graphite, Gray, Blue, and Mint.

The OnePlus 12R is available via Amazon, Best Buy, and OnePlus’ online store. The base model features 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, retailing for $500. The 16GB/256GB model usually retails for $600, but it can often be found at a more reasonable $500–$550 price tag. The 12R comes in Cool Blue and Iron Gray colors.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE OnePlus 12R SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz LTPO AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" 6.78", 19.5:9 Display resolution 1080 x 2340 2780 × 1264 RAM 8GB 8GB or 16GB LPDDR5X Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,500mAh Charge speed 25W 80W wired (100W international) Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C SuperVOOC wired Ports USB-C USB-C 2.0 SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Dual Nano-SIM Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Android 14 with OxygenOS 14 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 16MP Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 2MP, f/2.4 macro Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Sub-6 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 7 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm 163.3 x 75.3 x 8.8mm Weight 213g 207g IP Rating IP68 IP54 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Cool Blue, Iron Gray

Design

Flagship-grade design and feel

Both the Galaxy and OnePlus phones are reminiscent of their flagship counterparts – that is, they offer similar looks and features on the inside and outside. The Galaxy S24 FE is reminiscent of the Galaxy S24 series, while the OnePlus 12R borrows a lot from the OnePlus 12.

The Galaxy features a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and back and an aluminum frame, while the OnePlus 12R packs the Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front, glass on the back, and the same aluminum frame. The Galaxy has an IP68 rating, while the 12R is rated lower at IP64. In theory, the Galaxy fares better when it comes to dust and water, but the OnePlus should still hold up for casual users.