    The Galaxy S24 FE – Fan Edition – brings flagship features at a more affordable price. It has a large and vibrant display, an aluminium frame, and a decent camera capable of capturing your memories. While the charging is still on the slow side, it remains a viable alternative for those not looking to spend over $800 for a flagship specced smartphone.

    The Pixel 8a is the latest midrange phone from Google, offering flagship features at a more reasonable price tag. It combines the design and features from the premium lineup in a stylish plastic package, offering the best in class camera performance under $500. It has a beautiful screen, long software support, and even some AI features that make it stand its ground for the years to come.

You might think that comparing the Galaxy S24 FE, a phone that’s worth $650 and the Pixel 8a that retails for under $500 might be an unfair comparison, but there are a lot more similarities than you would imagine. While the size is indeed a major differentiator, the overall features and power inside these phones is comparable.

We put two of the most popular budget phones side by side to tell you which you should consider as your next smartphone. We’ll take a deep dive into the specs, display, battery, and camera performance to determine whether you should spend an extra $150 on the Galaxy, or whether you’re better off saving that money and grabbing the Pixel.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available at most shops and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it retails for $650. The new Fan Edition comes in four colors: Graphite, Gray, Blue, and Mint.

The Google Pixel 8a is also available at most carriers and retailers, as well as the Google Store. The device retails for $499, and the base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB model that costs $60 more, though that’s only available in Obsidian color. The base model comes in four colors, including Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.


  		• Samsung Galaxy S24 FEGoogle Pixel 8a
    SoCSamsung Exynos 2400eGoogle Tensor G3
    Display typeAMOLED, 120HzOLED, 120Hz
    Display dimensions6.7"6.1", 20:9
    Display resolution1080 x 23401080 x 2400
    RAM8GB8GB
    Storage128GB or 256GB128GB, 256GB
    Battery4,700mAh4492mAh
    Charge speed25W18W wired, 7.5W wireless
    Charge optionsUSB-C wired, Qi wirelessUSB-C wired, Qi wireless
    PortsUSB-CUSB-C
    SIM supportDual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM)Nano SIM, eSIM
    Operating SystemAndroid 14 and One UI 6.1Android 14
    Front camera10MP, f/2.413MP, f/2.2
    Rear camera50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto64MP f/1.89 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 wide
    Cellular connectivity4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave)Sub-6 5G (optional mmWave)
    Wi-Fi connectivityWi-Fi 6EWi-Fi 6E
    BluetoothBluetooth 5.3Bluetooth 5.3
    Dimensions77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm
    Weight213g188g
    IP RatingIP68IP67
    ColorsBlue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, YellowObsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe
Samsung Galaxy S24 FE laying against a rock
Design

Regular looks, refined feels

Both the Galaxy and Pixel are reminiscent of their flagship counterparts. The Galaxy S24 FE, as the name suggests, looks very familiar, similar to the Galaxy S24 series, while the Pixel 8a looks a lot like the Pixel 8 series from 2023. The Galaxy features more premium materials, including a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and rear glass with an aluminum frame. The Pixel 8a only has a Gorilla Glass 3 front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back.

Despite the plastic design on the Pixel 8a, it feels extremely great and comfortable, and not cheap at all. Our reviewer, Will Sattelberg, was very impressed with the matte finish, and he appreciated that it felt premium and bold, thanks to the new color options that made it look more stylish and flashier. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll likely put a case on it, but for those who prefer phones naked, it’ll be a bit more durable, so there’s an upside.