You might think that comparing the Galaxy S24 FE, a phone that’s worth $650 and the Pixel 8a that retails for under $500 might be an unfair comparison, but there are a lot more similarities than you would imagine. While the size is indeed a major differentiator, the overall features and power inside these phones is comparable.

We put two of the most popular budget phones side by side to tell you which you should consider as your next smartphone. We’ll take a deep dive into the specs, display, battery, and camera performance to determine whether you should spend an extra $150 on the Galaxy, or whether you’re better off saving that money and grabbing the Pixel.

Price, specs, and availability

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available at most shops and carriers, as well as directly through Samsung. The base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and it retails for $650. The new Fan Edition comes in four colors: Graphite, Gray, Blue, and Mint.

The Google Pixel 8a is also available at most carriers and retailers, as well as the Google Store. The device retails for $499, and the base model comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s also a 256GB model that costs $60 more, though that’s only available in Obsidian color. The base model comes in four colors, including Aloe, Bay, Obsidian, and Porcelain.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Google Pixel 8a SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Google Tensor G3 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz OLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" 6.1", 20:9 Display resolution 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2400 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4492mAh Charge speed 25W 18W wired, 7.5W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Nano SIM, eSIM Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Android 14 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 13MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto 64MP f/1.89 OIS main, 13MP f/2.2 wide Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Sub-6 5G (optional mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9mm Weight 213g 188g IP Rating IP68 IP67 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Obsidian, Porcelain, Bay, Aloe

Design

Regular looks, refined feels

Close

Both the Galaxy and Pixel are reminiscent of their flagship counterparts. The Galaxy S24 FE, as the name suggests, looks very familiar, similar to the Galaxy S24 series, while the Pixel 8a looks a lot like the Pixel 8 series from 2023. The Galaxy features more premium materials, including a Gorilla Glass Victus+ front and rear glass with an aluminum frame. The Pixel 8a only has a Gorilla Glass 3 front, an aluminum frame, and a plastic back.

Despite the plastic design on the Pixel 8a, it feels extremely great and comfortable, and not cheap at all. Our reviewer, Will Sattelberg, was very impressed with the matte finish, and he appreciated that it felt premium and bold, thanks to the new color options that made it look more stylish and flashier. It’s also worth mentioning that you’ll likely put a case on it, but for those who prefer phones naked, it’ll be a bit more durable, so there’s an upside.