Newest “Fan Edition” from Samsung Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung’s newest Fan Edition smartphone is a significant step up from its predecessor. It comes with the Exynos 2400e SoC, a 6.7-inch 120Hz display, a 4,700mAh battery, and a promise of software updates for seven years. Pros More affordable Software updates for seven years Good performance Cons Thicker bezels Relatively slow charging speed $650 at Amazon

The compact flagship Samsung Galaxy S24 The Galaxy S24 is an impressive compact phone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, a 6.2-inch 120Hz display, and a 4,000mAh battery. It’s set to get Android updates for seven years. Pros Top-of-the-line processor Better camera system LTPO OLED display with higher peak brightness Cons More expensive Relatively slow charging speed $800 at Amazon



The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 are two of the most affordable smartphones in Samsung’s flagship S24 series. These two are great contenders if you’re looking for a high-end Android phone under $1,000. However, from their display and physical size to the SoC, there are quite a few differences between the S24 FE and the S24. While you get a big 6.7-inch display, Exynos 2400e SoC, and a 4,700mAh battery in the Fan Edition, the regular S24 has a 6.2-inch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, and a 4,000mAh battery. So, which is the most suitable phone for you? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specifications

The Galaxy S24 FE carries a price tag of $650 for the base 128GB model, whereas you can buy the 256GB model at $710. Besides an unlocked variant, the phone is sold by all three major carriers. It’s also widely available.

The Galaxy S24, on the other hand, has a starting price of $800 for the base 128GB model. The 256GB model costs $860. Like the S24 FE, the S24 is widely available, including through all three major carriers.

Before we delve deeper, here’s a look at the raw specifications of the two phones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" Display resolution 1080 x 2340 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 zoom (3x) Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G (incl. mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0mm Weight 213g IP Rating IP68 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Expand

Samsung Galaxy S24 SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.2" Display resolution 2340 × 1080 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB Battery 4,000mAh Charge speed 25W Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Front camera 12MP, f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 10MP, f/2.4 zoom (3x) Cellular connectivity 4G, 5G (incl. mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 147.1 x 70.6 x 7.6mm Weight 168g IP Rating IP68 Colors Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, and Sandstone Orange Expand

Design and display

Are you a big screen fan?

Samsung uses the same design aesthetic in all Galaxy S24 series models except for the S24 Ultra, so the S24 FE and the S24 look pretty much the same, except for the size difference. You essentially get a glass sandwich with an aluminum frame, flat sides, and rounded corners. Thanks to Corning Gorilla Glass, both smartphones feel premium and are reasonably durable. The two are also IP68-rated.

The one difference you may notice between the S24 FE and the S24 is the bezel thickness. The FE has thicker bezels than the regular S24. But it’s not a huge difference and only results in about two percent less screen-to-body ratio.

However, the OLED panel type used in the Galaxy S24 series phones is the real differentiator. The Galaxy S24 FE, the cheaper model of the two, uses a regular 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1900 nits peak brightness. In comparison, the Galaxy S24 has a 6.2-inch LTPO OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 2600 nits on the Galaxy S24. So, the S24 display is bright, and can also reduce the refresh rate to 1Hz for better efficiency. The S24 FE can only go from 60Hz to 120Hz.

Otherwise, the phones have the same resolution and aspect ratio.

Software

It’s the same software all around

As part of the Galaxy S24-series, the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 have the same software: Android 14 with One UI 6.1 . Samsung even includes the Galaxy AI enhancements in the Galaxy S24 FE, like the other S24-series models. So, whichever phone you choose, you'll get the same user experience. Similarly, Samsung is promising seven years of OS and security updates for these smartphones.

Samsung’s iteration of Android, which included One UI, has long been one of the better software implementations, and both phones have it. Besides all the Android goodies, you get features like Edge Panels, DeX, and advanced multitasking. The software is reliable and runs smoothly.

Performance and battery life

Exynos vs. Snapdragon

Although Samsung has packed its Exynos 2400e SoC in the Galaxy S24 FE, you won’t have any performance issues. Sure, it’s not in the same class as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 powering the regular Galaxy S24, but the Exynos chip performs admirably. As noted in our S24 FE review, the performance is snappy and responsive. The Exynos processor also delivers a good gaming performance, and there is hardly any heating, a problem faced by some previous Exynos chips. The company has fitted a vapor chamber in the FE for better thermals, which helps.

The Galaxy S24 packs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip, the best you can get in any Android phone. It’s a fantastic processor that delivers top-notch performance in pretty much everything you would want to do. It also has excellent thermal performance. So, you won’t encounter any significant heat.

The S24 FE has a bigger 4,700mAh battery than the S24’s 4,000mAh, which shows in the two phones' battery performance. The Fan Edition can last longer by a bit, but the difference between the two phones isn’t huge, thanks mainly to the better battery efficiency of the Snapdragon chip and the LTPO display. In any case, you will easily get through a whole day on a single charge with either phone.

The smartphones support 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. There is also support for reverse wireless charging.

Additionally, the S24 FE and the S24 have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB 3.2 Type-C port, and an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Camera

The Galaxy S24 has a slight edge

The Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24 use the same 50MP primary shooter. While this camera takes excellent shots with plenty of detail in daylight, the colors are a bit oversaturated, which we have come to expect from most Samsung cameras. Low-light photos aren’t perfect, but they are acceptable without too much noise.

But the ultrawide and telephoto shooters are different. The Galaxy S24 FE has a 13MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. While the telephoto takes good shots with a decent amount of detail, the details captured by the ultrawide could be better. That said, the captures by both cameras are good enough for social media. The Galaxy S24 houses a 12MP ultrawide and a 10MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom. Both shooters take solid shots with a good amount of detail.

As for selfie shooters, the 10MP and the 12MP front shooters in the S24 FE and the S24 take good photos with excellent detail and life-like skin tones.

While the S24 has a slight advantage over the S24 FE in the camera department, you won’t be disappointed with it either.

Which is right for you?

Although there are some differences between the Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy S24, the overall experience is quite similar, giving the Fan Edition an edge, as it’s more affordable. If you want a big-screen, high-end smartphone, the Galaxy S24 FE is a solid choice with a capable processor, excellent display, good battery life, and refined software. More importantly, it will get updates for seven years, something previous FE phones won’t get.

However, the Galaxy S24 is a more impressive alternative if you prefer compact devices over big phones. It’s the best premium compact phone on the market. While it’s more expensive, it’s powered by the best chip you can get in an Android phone and packs an LTPO OLED display. It also has a higher peak brightness and a slightly better camera system. Besides, you get the same One UI software experience, a promise of updates for seven years, and reasonable battery life. The S24 is also frequently sold at a discount, and if you can get it around the same price as the S24 FE, it’s certainly a better deal.