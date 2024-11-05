Newer and better Samsung Galaxy S24 FE The Galaxy S24 FE may not be a massive departure from its predecessor, but it still packs many upgrades, including an updated design, display size, and processor. Pros Software updates for seven years Upgraded processor Big, beautiful display Cons Slow charging Relatively expensive $650 at Samsung

The Galaxy S24 FE, Samsung’s latest Fan Edition (FE) smartphone, introduces several significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. These include a new processor, a larger and brighter display, an updated design, and a bigger battery. Notably, the S24 FE is set to receive software updates for seven years, a substantial increase from the Galaxy S23 FE. So, is it worth upgrading to this new smartphone? Let’s find out.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24 FE's base 128GB model costs $650, while the 256GB variant costs $710. In comparison, the S23 FE launched at $630 for the 128GB model and $690 for the 256GB model. It has since been discounted, but it’s harder to find these days. On the other hand, the Galaxy S24 FE is widely available, including from all three major carriers.

Here’s a quick look at the two phones' raw specifications.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy S23 FE SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (US), Exynos 2200 (worldwide) Display type AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" 6.4" Display resolution 1080 x 2340 1080p RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Battery 4,700mAh 4,500mAh Charge speed 25W 25W wired, 15W wireless Charge options USB-C wired, Qi wireless USB-C wired, Qi wireless Ports USB-C USB-C SIM support Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Dual SIM (Nano SIM and eSIM) Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Android 14 with One UI Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 10MP, f/2.4 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main camera; 12 MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto Cellular connectivity 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) 4G LTE, 5G (sub-6 and mmWave) Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm 158 x 76.5 x 8.2mm Weight 213g 209g IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Mint, Purple, Cream, Graphite

Design and display

Minimal design tweaks but a bigger display

The new Galaxy S24 FE follows the design aesthetic of the other Galaxy S24-series phones, but it looks slightly different from the Galaxy S23 FE. The new model has flatter edges and slightly more pronounced camera bumps. Otherwise, the two phones are almost identical, except for the size and weight difference. Both have a glass sandwich design with an aluminum frame. However, the S24 FE uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ instead of the Gorilla Glass 5 on the S23 FE for enhanced durability.

Things are slightly different on the display front. The Galaxy S24 FE has a larger 6.7-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1900 nits peak brightness, whereas the S23 FE has a 6.4-inch OLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1450 nits peak brightness. Although the S24 FE has thicker bezels compared to other S24-series phones, its bezels are thinner than the S23 FE's.

In other highlights, both are rated IP68 for dust and water resistance and feature an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Software

Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 hold the fort

Although the Galaxy S24 FE has Android 14 and One UI 6.1.1 out of the box, the Galaxy S23 FE has received both through updates since it was launched with Android 13 and One UI 5.1. So, these smartphones have almost the same software, including most Galaxy AI features, such as Circle to Search , Live Translate, Interpreter, and Photo Assist. So, the software experience remains the same for the phones.

However, the software support period is the one big difference between the two phones. While the Galaxy S24 FE will receive Android and security updates for seven years, the Galaxy S23 FE will get Android updates for four and security updates for five years. And as the S23 FE has already received one Android update in the form of Android 14, it’ll only get Android 15 and 16, whereas the S24 FE will get everything from Android 15 to Android 20. This significantly increases the life span of the newer Fan Edition.

Performance and battery life

Newer SoC and larger battery

Unlike the previous FE smartphones, including the S23 FE, which typically packed a Qualcomm chip in the US, the Galaxy S24 FE has an Exynos processor. Samsung has added the Exynos 2400e SoC with 8GB RAM to the Galaxy S24 FE. It’s a powerful chip that delivers a responsive and snappy experience. It also provides a good gaming experience, something that’s not always a given with the Exynos chips. Additionally, the 2400e doesn’t cause the phone to heat up, which is also helped by the presence of a vapor chamber.

The Galaxy S23 FE has Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip, which is also capable. But it tends to cause the phone to warm up after longer sessions, as we mentioned in our review. Otherwise, it runs things smoothly. That said, the presence of Exynos 2400e certainly makes the S24 FE a more future-proof smartphone, and it’s well positioned to handle what Samsung adds in the future Galaxy AI iterations.

The Galaxy S24 FE also has a slight edge in the battery department thanks to its larger 4,700mAh battery compared to the 4,500mAh found in the Galaxy S23 FE. While this results in a noticeably longer battery backup, it’s not a massive difference. Otherwise, the two phones have the same 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging support. There is also reverse wireless charging support.

In other highlights, you get Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and NFC on the smartphones.

Camera

Galaxy S24 FE gets the ProVisual Engine boost

Samsung has kept the same triple camera setup in the Galaxy S24 FE as the S23 FE, which includes a 50MP primary shooter with optical image stabilization, an 8MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP wide-angle shooter with a 123-degree field of view. However, the one notable change is the inclusion of the company’s ProVisual Engine, which utilizes AI to improve low-light photos and boost the dynamic range in your captures. As a result, the color reproduction is much better, and the captures taken in low light have less noise.

Since the Galaxy S23 FE doesn’t have the ProVisual Engine, it struggles in low light. The phone also has issues with post-processing, which has been solved in the S24 FE. So, despite having the same hardware, the S24 FE is a clear upgrade over the S23 FE.

Like the rear cameras, the 10MP selfie shooter is the same on both smartphones. It does an adequate job, but it's nothing spectacular.

Which is right for you?

The Galaxy S24 FE is a clear upgrade from the Galaxy S23 FE. It brings a new, more powerful chip that makes the smartphone future-proof and capable of handling software updates for seven years. Some users will also appreciate the larger and brighter display. And the AI improvements on the camera front and bigger battery are welcome. So, if you aren’t super happy with the Galaxy S23 FE and are getting an excellent trade-in deal, the upgrade to the Galaxy S24 FE makes a lot of sense.

However, if you are satisfied with the Galaxy S23 FE, there is little need to upgrade and spend hundreds of dollars to get the Galaxy S24 FE. The Galaxy S23 FE has a capable processor, a beautiful display, and a decent battery life. It will also get two more major Android updates. So, you can continue with the phone for a year or two and then directly jump to one of the Galaxy S24 FE successors for a bigger and better upgrade.