Samsung offers many phones in various sizes, shapes, and prices, which can make choosing between them a bit confusing. Luckily, that’s not the case here. In many ways, the decision between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy A35 will depend on your needs. These devices mostly target different types of users and, as a result, offer different experiences.

The Galaxy S24 FE offers a cheaper alternative to one of the best Android phones, while the Galaxy A35 is more of a premium budget phone. The expectations for these two market segments are very different, which means the S24 FE won't get the same benefit of the doubt that the A35 gets when corners are cut. Let’s break them down to see which offers the better overall value.

Price, availability, and specs

The Galaxy S24 FE is a little newer and more expensive than the Galaxy A35. Samsung launched the S24 FE in September 2024 and it comes in two variants. There’s a 128GB version that retails for $650 and a 256GB version that costs $710. The S24 FE isn’t exactly a budget-friendly option and flirts with flagship-level pricing. It’s available in four colorways; blue, graphite, gray, and mint. You can find it from Samsung, your favorite carrier, and retailers like Amazon and Best Buy.

With a release date of March 2024, the Galaxy A35 is a couple of months older than its pricier sibling. The A35 comes in a single option, a 128GB version that retails for $400, which puts it squarely at the upper end of the budget segment. With only two different color options (navy and lilac), you get fewer colors to choose from. It can be found in most of the same places as the S24 FE, except for Verizon, which currently does not carry the Galaxy A35.



Samsung Galaxy S24 FE Samsung Galaxy A35 SoC Samsung Exynos 2400e Samsung Exynos 1380 Display type AMOLED, 120Hz Super AMOLED, 120Hz Display dimensions 6.7" 6.6" Display resolution 1080 x 2340 1080 x 2340 RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Charge speed 25W 25W wired Ports USB-C USB Type-C Operating System Android 14 and One UI 6.1 Android 14 with One UI 6.1 Front camera 10MP, f/2.4 13MP f/2.2 Rear camera 50MP, f/1.8, OIS main; 12MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 8MP, f/2.4 3x telephoto 50MP, f/1.8 main; 8MP, f/2.2 ultrawide; 5MP, f/2.4 macro Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Wi-Fi 6 Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 x 162.0 x 8.0mm 161.7 x 78.0 x 8.2mm Weight 213g 209g IP Rating IP68 IP67 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Awesome Navy, Awesome Lilac

Design

Similar appearance, small differences

Since both devices are made by Samsung, the designs are nearly identical. Of course, there are subtle differences, but the overall vibe is the same. The phones have a front that is mostly dominated by the display and a hole-punch camera in the top center of the panel. The S24 FE does have slightly smaller bezels, but that’s not a stark difference, and both are protected by Gorilla Victus+.

The S24 FE has an aluminum frame that is flatter and more premium compared to the A35’s plastic frame and slightly more rounded sides. These devices also have three camera lenses on the back with Samsung’s typical vertical arrangement in the top-left corner.

The Galaxy S24 FE and A35 also have similar dimensions and overall weight. At 162 x 77.3 x 8mm, the S24 FE is within a few millimeters in every direction of the A35’s 161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm in size. At 213g, the S24 FE is a touch heavier than the A35, which weighs 209g.

When it comes to protection from dust and water ingress, the S24 FE gets a slightly better rating. The Galaxy S24 FE has an IP68 rating, which can be submerged in up to 1.5m of water for 30 minutes. The Galaxy A35 gets an IP67 rating, which can be submerged in up to 1m of water for the same 30 minutes.

Samsung equipped the S24 FE with dual sim capabilities, which is great if you need two separate lines and want to keep them on one device. The A35 loses the second SIM slot but gets a MicroSD slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.

Display

Good panels for their price points

These devices utilize similar displays on paper, but there are a couple of key differences. The S24 FE has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display that has an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and hits 1900 nits at peak brightness.

Both devices have a 2340 x 1080 resolution, but the A35 has a slightly smaller 6.6-inch display. The A35 also has an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, but it’s not adaptive like the one on the S24 FE. The Galaxy A35 doesn’t get as bright as the S24 FE, topping out at 1000 nits in high brightness mode. Oddly enough, the Galaxy A35 does have an always-on display while the Galaxy S24 FE doesn’t have that option.

The slightly larger and brighter display does give the S24 FE the overall edge here. The adaptive refresh rate is nice to have for battery savings, and the HDR10+ support gives your favorite content a more dynamic feel. It’s disappointing that it doesn’t have an always-on display option, but its other benefits push it past the A35.

Software

Same core experience

One of the many things that Samsung phones have in common is that they offer a cohesive software experience across the entire lineup. Of course, there are a few differences between devices, but the core experience is remarkably similar, regardless of the price point.

The Galaxy S24 FE and the Galaxy A35 ship with Android 14 and One UI 6.1. They have the usual suite of Samsung preinstalled apps and features, as well as a ton of customization options. The S24 FE does have a couple of tricks up its sleeve that push it past the A35. The S24 FE has Galaxy AI and DeX onboard, whereas the A35 doesn’t have either. Galaxy AI enables things like Circle to Search, Transcript Assist, Photo Assist, and Generative Edit. These AI features can be genuinely useful, and it’s nice to see that Samsung incorporated them into the S24 FE. There have been rumors that the A35 will get some form of Galaxy AI in the future, but that hasn’t happened yet.

Samsung doesn’t typically incorporate DeX on non-flagship devices, but it did add it to the Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung DeX enables a desktop mode when connected to an external display for enhanced productivity.

Software support is also good for each device’s respective price range. The S24 FE will receive seven years of Android and security updates, while the Galaxy A35 will get four years of Android updates and five years of security updates.

Performance

The S24 FE smokes the A35

When it comes to performance, you often get what you pay for, and it isn't even close between these two devices. The Galaxy S24 FE is in an entirely different class in terms of performance. The S24 FE has an Exynos 2400e processor and 8GB of RAM. The Exynos 2400e processor has roughly the same performance as a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, which means it is more than capable of handling your day-to-day activities. If you are a gamer, you’ll be pleased to know that the 2400e manages to stay cool during play sessions, and games like Genshin Impact default to medium settings.

Samsung equipped the Galaxy A35 with an Exynos 1380 processor and 6GB of RAM. You can get the A35 with 8GB of RAM in other countries, but that version isn’t available here in the States. The Exynos 1380 processor can handle your daily tasks, but not with the efficiency and ease of the 2400e. The A35 is prone to slowdowns and overheating, which makes the A35 a no-go for mobile gaming fans. At times, it struggles to drive the 120Hz refresh rate of the display, which can make things feel far more jittery than they should.

Battery life

Different capacities, same results

The Galaxy S24 FE and A35 have very good battery life, and they should easily last you a full day. You can expect seven hours or more of screen time from both devices. The S24 FE has a 4700mAh battery and the A35 comes with a 5000mAh battery. Even though their capacities are slightly different, the processor efficiency gains from the 2400e and adaptive refresh rate help the S24 FE close the gap.

If you like options when charging your device, you'll prefer the Galaxy S24 FE. The S24 FE can be charged up to 25W via USB-C or wirelessly at 15W. A 30-minute charge time can give the battery a 50% boost when charged via a wire. The S24 FE also supports reverse wireless charging. The Galaxy A35 can only be charged via USB-C and tops out at 25W.

Camera

You get what you pay for

On paper, these two devices look closer than they are. The Galaxy S24 FE has a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 50MP f/1.8 main camera with OIS, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and an 8MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with OIS and 3x optical zoom. It can record 8K video at 30fps, 4K video at up to 120fps, and 1080p video at up to 240fps. The front-facing camera has a 10MP f/2.4 lens and can record 4K or 1080p content at up to 60fps.

The Galaxy A35 also has a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 50MP f/1.8 lens with OIS, an 8MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 5MP f/2.4 macro lens. It can record 4K content at up to 30fps and 1080p content at up to 60fps. The front-facing camera is a 13MP f/2.2 lens that can record 4K and 1080p content up to 30fps.

Even though both devices feature a 50MP primary lens, the S24 FE will be the more reliable and capable shooter. The S24 FE captures better colors and produces a sharper image overall. The same can be said for the ultrawide cameras. The S24 FE’s ultrawide will produce a superior image in most conditions. The S24 FE is also a far more versatile shooter thanks to its telephoto lens with 3x zoom. The macro lens on the A35 is nothing to write home about and can largely be ignored.

Which is right for you?

Comparing devices with two different price ranges is always a tricky endeavor. On the one hand, the more expensive device will get you hardware that edges near flagship capabilities. On the other hand, if price is your most important factor, you may be willing to sacrifice a bit of hardware to get that lower price. As long as the two phones are in the same league, I will usually default to the least expensive of the two.

However, these two devices are leagues apart and the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the victor in this scenario. It’s a far more complete and feature-rich device that the A35 just can’t compete with. The S24 FE is the superior performer, which you will see and feel constantly. This is especially true if you like to play games or perform other intensive tasks on your phone. They have similar displays, but the adaptive refresh rate is nice to have, and the camera setup is simply better and more versatile. The S24 FE also gets longer software support and additional features such as Galaxy AI. It may be $250 more expensive, but I feel it does more than enough to make it worth the cost of entry.

If budget is your utmost priority, the Samsung Galaxy A35 isn’t necessarily a slouch, especially at its $400 price point. If you can get past the performance of the Exynos 1380 processor, and the mediocre cameras, the A35 has a lot to offer. You’re getting a good-looking display, long software support, and very good battery life. If you are looking at the Galaxy A35, finding it on sale may help you get past its performance woes.