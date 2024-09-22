Key Takeaways The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE may cost $50 more than the S23 FE in the US.

The S24 FE is rumored to have a larger display and powerful camera setup.

Samsung needs to justify the S24 FE's value compared to the flagship S24.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is just around the corner, and leaks are now surfacing in full force. Recently, we learned about the smartphone's rumored charging speeds and battery capacity, and the other day, we learned about Galaxy S24 FE's rumored price in Europe. Now, the US pricing for the Galaxy S24 FE has leaked, and unfortunately, it's not looking good.

The leak comes from reliable source OnLeaks (via SmartPrix), who claims that the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE will start at $649 for the 128GB model in the US, while the 256GB version will be priced at $709. If the leak turns out to be true, this price will represent a $50 increase for both models compared to the Galaxy S23 FE, which started at $599.

While this hike is still lower than the rumored price jump in Europe, where the Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly start at €699 (a €100 increase), it suggests that a price increase is likely across most markets. This is certainly not good news, considering the Samsung Galaxy FE (Fan Edition) models are known for offering high-end features at more affordable prices.

The Galaxy S24 FE could start at $50 more than its predecessor

Plenty of leaks have already given us a clear picture of what to expect from the Galaxy S24 FE. The smartphone is rumored to feature a larger 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, up from 6.5 inches on the previous generation, with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It's expected to be powered by the Exynos 2400e chipset, a slightly underclocked version of the Exynos 2400, which powers the flagship Galaxy S24 in regions like Asia and Europe.

On the camera front, the Galaxy S24 FE will likely have a similar setup to its predecessor, with a 50MP f/1.8 primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor offering 3x optical zoom. Additionally, Samsung is reportedly planning to offer up to 7 years of Android updates for the Galaxy S24 FE, and the phone could support the same Galaxy AI features as its flagship counterparts.

In isolation, based on the leaked specs, the Galaxy S24 FE doesn't seem like a mediocre mid-range smartphone. However, with the flagship Galaxy S24 starting at just $150 more — and often available for even less with deals — Samsung will need to justify the value proposition of the Galaxy S24 FE to make it a compelling option.