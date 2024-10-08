The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has started to hit store shelves. While I disagree with the price, I can't deny it's a good smartphone. I enjoy its larger 6.7-inch display, giving ample space for games and multitasking. The Exynos 2400e was a pleasant surprise, giving the Galaxy S24 FE snappy performance and good battery life without overheating. If you picked one up and are excited about using your new phone, here are the top five things you should change (or not) on your Galaxy S24 FE.

5 Samsung didn't forget the vividness slider

Let us have colors

When I first picked up my Galaxy S24 Ultra, I noticed that Samsung turned down the display saturation. The colors are muted and more natural. I know this might appeal to some, primarily if you work with photo and video editing, but I want the option to turn up the display vibrancy. Samsung heard our complaints and offered a vividness slider in its display settings, allowing us to add more pop to the panel

Unlike the Galaxy A55, Samsung remembered to include the vividness slider on the Galaxy S24 FE out-of-the-box. It's less important on the Galaxy S24 FE because it's Samsung's most vivid panel since last year's Galaxy S23 FE. Still, if you prefer a more vibrant game and movie experience, you'll want to crank up your vividness.

4 Samsung Internet isn't bad anymore

Time to leave the default as the default

I always hear people complaining about bloatware on Samsung phones, but Samsung's apps are often labeled as bloat. I don't have a problem with the company putting its software on devices, and in some cases, Samsung's apps deserve another look. If you've immediately changed your default browser on Galaxy phones, I can't say I blame you. I used to think Samsung Internet wasn't very good. However, I gave it another shot a couple of years ago, and I haven't looked back.

If you've used Google Chrome for years, you may be hesitant to switch. However, Samsung Internet offers a cleaner UI with customization options we could only dream of on Chrome. Switching between tabs is easier with Samsung Internet. You can also force sites into Dark Mode, reducing eye strain during late-night scrolls. If you haven't tried Samsung Internet recently, you'll be pleased with the improvements.

3 Open your phone with just a glance

I always forget Face Unlock

When I get a new device, I breeze through the setup and almost always stop setting up biometrics when my fingerprint is registered. I never think about taking an extra moment and registering for Face Unlock. With the Galaxy S24 FE, I find Face Unlock more useful, as the larger display size for 2024 means a bigger phone. Maneuvering my thumb down to the fingerprint sensor can be tricky if I use the Galaxy S24 FE one-handed. Face Unlock is a fantastic option for getting into my phone without risking an unfortunate drop.

So, if you get impatient setting up your new phone, take an extra moment to set up Face Unlock. You'll get plenty of use out of it.

2 Edge panels are old but useful

Great place to store app pairs

Edge panels are hardly a new Galaxy feature. Samsung introduced them with the Galaxy Note Edge in 2014 to showcase the curved outer portion of the display. Even though curved displays are long gone, Edge panels have survived. I didn't use them for years, but I recently discovered a function for them. Samsung adds Galaxy AI functions like Sketch to Image by default, but I've been adding something else.

Multitasking pairs work great in the Edge panel, and Samsung allows you to pin them there when you create a new pair. It keeps my home screen clean while giving me easy access to regular pairs. Still, Edge panels aren't limited to multitasking apps. If you have an overflowing home screen or tasks you need access to, it's a great way to get extended screen real estate.

1 LockStar is vital for customization

I don't know why Samsung forced us to use this

I was livid when Samsung removed AOD customization options starting with One UI 6.1. If you're a Galaxy Z Flip 6 user, you know how mission-critical the Good Lock app is for customizing the external display. However, it also benefits more traditional phones like the Galaxy S24 FE. Go to the Galaxy app store on your phone, download Good Lock, and add the LockStar app module.

LockStar is the home to many AOD customization options that used to be in the default settings. From the LockStar module, you can adjust the brightness of your always-on display. You can add a photo back with Google Photos, including several other widgets. It doesn't only control your AOD. LockStar changes widgets on your lock screen. These features should be included by default in settings, but at least we can claw back some customization options.

Great ways to get more use out of your Galaxy S24 FE

If you change these settings and leave Samsung Internet as the default browser, you'll be off to a great start with your Galaxy S24 FE. It's a fantastic device, and I enjoy using it. It's a great performer with solid battery life, a gorgeous display, and seven generations of Android updates. Now, if only Samsung could work on the price.