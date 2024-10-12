I haven’t encountered a more confusing or conflicting device this year than the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. On the one hand, I love almost everything about it. It features a fantastic display, excellent performance, and phenomenal software support. However, its price doesn’t make sense, especially against strong midrange competition. Samsung argues that Galaxy AI covers the value gap, as the Galaxy S24 FE includes a full slate of AI magic. But I struggle to see Galaxy AI's additional worth when several phones offer similar functions for less money.

Samsung’s lineup also provides attractive alternatives, leaving the Galaxy S24 FE in limbo. It’s a phone worth buying for many reasons, but you must be a savvy buyer to ensure it's the best device for you.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE 8 / 10 The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE brings some flagship luxury at a more affordable price. It features a 6.7-inch 1080p display refreshing at 120Hz. This device also sports a premium build, with Gorilla Glass Victus+ and an aluminum frame. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by an Exynos 2400e, providing solid performance and great battery life. Pros Vibrant display

Solid performance

Improved cameras Cons Awful charging speeds

Expensive $650 at Amazon $650 at Best Buy $650 at Samsung

Price, availability, and specs

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is available through Samsung and Best Buy starting at $650. The base variant has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, although Samsung offers a 256GB version for $710. The Galaxy S24 FE is available in four colors: Graphite, Gray, Blue, and Mint.

You must pay attention to deals and discounts on the Galaxy S24 FE. Take advantage of carrier deals, Samsung trade-in offers, or Best Buy gift cards to get the cost below $500 — friends don’t let friends buy the Galaxy S24 FE at full price.

Specifications SoC Exynos 2400e Display type Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Adaptive refresh rate (60/120Hz) Display dimensions 6.7-inch Display resolution 1080 x 2340 RAM 8GB Storage Up to 256GB Battery 4,700mAh Charge speed 25W Charge options Wired, Wireless, PowerShare Ports USB-C SIM support SIM, eSIM Operating System One UI 6.1, Android 14 Front camera 10MP F/2.4, FOV 80˚ Rear camera 50MP primary, OIS F/1.8, 12MP ultra-wide, F/2.2, FOV 123˚, 8MP telephoto, 3x Optical Zoom, OIS, F/2.4 Cellular connectivity 5G, LTE Wi-Fi connectivity Wi-Fi 6E Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Dimensions 77.3 X 162.0 X 8.0mm Weight 213g IP Rating IP68 Colors Blue, Graphite, Gray, Mint, Yellow Expand

Design

Exactly what you’d expect

Close

If you’ve seen one Galaxy phone in the last three years, you’ve seen them all. Samsung has done a thorough job of bringing its preferred design language down to all price points. The company’s uniform design benefits midrange and budget phones more than flagship devices, but it’s unoffensive. It’s not a design you might hate, but there’s nothing about it to fall in love with.

Even though the Galaxy S24 FE looks similar to last year’s Galaxy S23 FE, there are some changes. Samsung has increased the size of the Galaxy S24 FE, fitting it with a 6.7-inch display compared to the 6.4-inch display featured on the Galaxy S23 FE. Samsung also flattened the aluminum edges to complement the phone’s flat display. Even with the flat edges, it doesn’t have a sharp feel in the hand, thanks to Samsung slightly molding the aluminum into the back glass.