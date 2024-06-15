Summary An extensive leak has spilled the beans on the design of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE in a possible Mint colorway.

These renders show some design similarities with the Galaxy S24, except for the repositioned SIM card tray.

Previous leaks have mentioned a 4,500mAh battery pack on the Galaxy S24 FE, and we're now learning that the phone could also be thinner than its predecessor.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 FE in October last year as a cheaper alternative to the standard Galaxy S23 that had launched several months prior. While decent in its own right, the Galaxy S23 FE struggles to hold its own against some competitive midrange and budget smartphones that are currently on the market. But Samsung will hope to make some amends with the next-generation model, which we know exists thanks to a leaked codename back in April. Now, reputable smartphone leaker @OnLeaks has detailed the Galaxy S24 FE from multiple possible angles as part of an exclusive leak.

In collaboration with news site GizNext, Onleaks published multiple 3D renders (and a video) showing what Samsung's next Fan Edition smartphone has to offer. While the official name of the color shown here isn't known, it looks familiar to the Mint colorway that is also available with the Galaxy S23 FE. As you would expect, the design is fairly identical to the Galaxy S24, though we expect some changes in the hardware department given the cost difference.

One design difference we could spot was the repositioning of the SIM card tray to the top of the phone, whereas the Galaxy S24 offers the SIM slot right next to the USB-C port on the bottom. This shouldn't come as a big surprise as Samsung did the same with the Galaxy S23 FE last year, switching the positioning of the SIM card slot from the Galaxy S23. Perhaps this is the company's way of letting users distinguish between the standard Galaxy S model and its FE sibling.

The Galaxy S24 FE could sport a larger display

While most of the phone's hardware specifications are still under wraps, GizNext reports that Samsung may bundle a larger 6.65-inch screen with the Galaxy S24 FE. By comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE features a 6.4-inch screen, which is larger than the Galaxy S23's 6.1-inch display. So assuming Samsung continues this pattern, a 6.65-inch Super AMOLED display for the Galaxy S24 FE seems quite plausible.

The source also claims that the triple rear camera could include a 50MP primary lens, though details on the rest of the cameras are unavailable. Recent leaks have also indicated that the Galaxy S24 FE will include a version running on the Exynos 2400 chipset, though it could be restricted to some markets.

Furthermore, the Galaxy S24 FE will reportedly feature dimensions of 162 x 77.3mm while being only 8mm thick. This would be notably thinner than the Galaxy S23 FE (8.2mm) but not as thin as the Galaxy S24 (7.6mm). Previous leaks have given us some other hints about the Galaxy S24 FE's hardware, such as a potentially unchanged 4,500mAh battery pack. Separately, the smartphone was also spotted in development through a One UI test build not long after, practically confirming its existence.