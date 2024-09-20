I remember the excitement surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE. For a reduced price, Samsung offered a fantastic, proper fan edition device powered by a Snapdragon 865. It's the same chipset as the S20 series from earlier that year. It was exciting for enthusiasts to get our hands on that level of raw performance for almost $500 less, especially since the robust midrange phone market we enjoy today didn't exist then.

Future FE models didn't recreate the same magic. Samsung altered the formula, taking away the flagship power in a cost-efficient package. Instead, the company made the FE series into a traditional midrange phone with middling power and average cameras. Last year's Samsung Galaxy S23 FE wasn't bad, but it didn't inspire the same excitement, especially for $600. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is rumored to be released in October, but it seems like we're in for more of the same from Samsung.

I've lost that loving feeling

Samsung's first FE phone was a beauty

It wasn't long ago when midrange phones were plastic, lagging disasters with little to no software support. The Galaxy S20 FE cut through that. While it wasn't a midrange phone at $700, it proved you didn't have to spend over $1,000 to get a worthwhile smartphone.

It sported a gorgeous 6.5-inch AMOLED display, a triple camera setup, and a MicroSD card slot. It didn't have the premium glass back of its more expensive sibling, but that was the point: to cut corners on build quality but not sacrifice performance. Samsung added fun colors and a massive battery, giving the company a winning smartphone for fans. I expected the FE series to be a hit for years, but there was a problem.

A not entirely unexpected change of plans

The Galaxy S20 FE flew a little too close to the sun

Like the Samsung Galaxy S10e, the S20 FE posed a problem for Samsung. If enough people felt they got satisfactory performance for cheaper from phones released later in the year, where was the incentive to spend more on flagships? If I can save $500 for the same performance as the S20 Ultra, I will wait a few months and take advantage of the discount. Given the company's direction, I don't know if this is why Samsung changed course, but it makes sense.

If enough people felt they got satisfactory performance for cheaper from phones released later in the year, where was the incentive to spend more on flagships?

Samsung changed things for the Galaxy S23 FE, giving the phone a more premium build (in line with the company's more expensive S23 devices) while cutting back on specs. We no longer have that year's flagship processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Samsung fitted the S23 FE with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, not even an SD8+G1, which would've made more sense. The older chipset struggled with power and heat efficiency, resulting in mediocre battery life and compromised performance. It felt like a series of cost-cutting decisions, and its $600 didn't help. Samsung was already up against stiff midrange competition from devices that offered more power and better cameras for less.

The Galaxy S24 FE looks to be more of the same

I wish the outlook was different

Rumors suggest an Exynos 2400e chipset will power the Galaxy S24 FE. I'm not an Exynos hater. I think Samsung did an excellent job getting Exynos dialed in over the last couple of years, but it isn't the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 of the Galaxy S24 series. I would forego the aluminum frame and back glass for a more powerful chipset.

With the S24 above it and the Galaxy A55 just below, the Galaxy S24 FE is in an odd spot. Samsung can't seem to decide whether the FE should be a more affordable flagship or a premium midrange phone, but the result isn't awe-inspiring.

More than just a bit of nostalgia

I know I'd enjoy a Samsung phone between $600 and $700 that felt like it catered to enthusiasts. I don't think I'm alone. I hear people hold onto older phones because they are waiting for a decent replacement for a Samsung Galaxy S9 or S10, refusing to give up fan favorites like MicroSD card slots and headphone jacks. The Galaxy S24 FE feels like it's at a crossroads in Samsung's lineup. So, why not give us at least one device that brings back the magic of the Galaxy S20 FE?