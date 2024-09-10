Key Takeaways The European price of the Galaxy S24 FE has leaked.

It could cost €100 more than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE.

Rumors suggest Galaxy S24 FE may feature a larger 6.7-inch OLED display and an Exynos 2400e SoC.

Samsung has launched almost all its major products for 2024. Almost. If rumors are anything to go by, the company should unveil the Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition with a slimmer chassis and bigger displays in Korea and select other Asian markets. There's also the Galaxy S24 FE, which is slowly inching closer to its release. In recent weeks, the phone made its way through the FCC, and its official press renders popped up online, revealing its flashy new colors. Now, a new leak details the European price of the Galaxy S24 Fan Edition, and you might not like it.

WinFuture reports that the Galaxy S24 FE will cost €100 more in Europe than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. The latter retails for €699, so the Galaxy S24 FE could cost €799 this time. This is for the base model, which will pack 8GB RAM and 128GB storage.

While European prices do not reflect a phone's US pricing, Samsung could hike the S24 FE's price by $100 to $700. That would be the same price the company charged for the Galaxy S21 FE, which launched in early 2022.

A price rise could disappoint many since Samsung's Fan Edition devices typically stand out for their value for money.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE could pack a big display

If rumors are accurate though, the Galaxy S24 FE will make up for the price rise by packing a bigger screen. It will seemingly house a 6.7-inch OLED panel, a notable step up from the S23 FE's 6.5-inch screen. Rumors suggest the phone will sport an Exynos 2400e SoC under the hood. This will seemingly be a downgraded version of the Galaxy S24's Exynos 2400 chip running at a 100Mhz lower clock speed.

On the imaging front, the phone will pack a camera setup similar to its predecessor, featuring a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide, and an 8MP 3x telephoto sensor. Other specs should remain the same as the Galaxy S23 FE, though the phone might pack a larger battery due to a bigger chassis for a longer runtime.

Samsung should officially unveil the Galaxy S24 FE in October, so expect more leaks about the phone to surface in the coming weeks.