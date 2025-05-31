It amazes me how many excellent smartphones you can buy on stellar carrier discounts. And, if you’re willing to switch carriers, you can save even more. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE checks all the boxes for a fantastic midrange device. It features a gorgeous display and premium build quality, along with 7 years of software support. Even though I approve of the hardware, its $650 price tag does not convince me, and it makes the Galaxy S24 FE more of a conversation than it should be — unless you score a carrier deal.

Metro by T-Mobile wants to help you save money on a Galaxy S24 FE, allowing you to purchase one for only $100. You must be porting your existing line to Metro and select the Metro Flex Unlimited Plus Plan to receive the full savings. Even if you aren’t porting in a number, you can still get a Galaxy S24 FE for only $200 with a new line. If you’re in the market for a new carrier, this is an excellent opportunity to save.

Why you should buy a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

In my review, I mentioned I have zero problems with the hardware on the Galaxy S24 FE, but I disagreed with the price. I thought $650 was steep for what Samsung offered, especially considering the robust competition among midrange smartphones. But at a discount, the Galaxy S24 FE is an excellent value. It features a vibrant 6.7-inch AMOLED screen that refreshes at 120Hz. The Galaxy S24 FE is protected by Gorilla Glass Victus+ on both the front and back, with an aluminum frame. I’ve carried mine around without a case, and I like the added peace of mind that Victus+ offers.

I initially had questions about the Exynos 2400e chipset in the Galaxy S24 FE, but they’ve been answered. It performs beautifully, and I’m able to achieve high frame rates at much higher graphics settings than I thought were possible for gaming. Thanks to the phone’s vapor chamber, the Galaxy S24 FE keeps cool without any noticeable overheating — not always a given with Exynos chipsets. Battery life is also excellent, allowing for a full day of use from the device’s 4,700mAh cell.

One UI 7 is a significant software update for Samsung, finally bringing users much-requested features, such as a vertical app drawer. Galaxy AI is also available on the Galaxy S24 FE for those who need it, with Circle to Search and Sketch to Image running well on the device. More importantly, Samsung promises 7 years of software support, ensuring your Galaxy S24 FE remains viable for a long time to come. If you can pick one up for $100, it’s hard to beat the value.