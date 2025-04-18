When I reviewed the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, I mentioned that while I liked the hardware and software experience, the price didn’t make sense. There were so many other options for $650 that offered better performance, including year-old flagships at a discount. Even other midrange phones got close enough to the Galaxy S24 FE for less money. Unlike Motorola, Samsung isn’t as aggressive with sales and deals throughout the year, and I constantly check to see if the company has lowered the base price on the Galaxy S24 FE.

Thankfully, carrier deals can fill in the discount gaps to make up for Samsung’s lack of sales. Metro by T-Mobile is offering a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE for $100 when you port an existing line. If you’re signing up for a new line, you can pick up a Galaxy S24 FE for $200, which is still a significant discount from the MSRP. It’s an excellent opportunity to pick up a premium smartphone for less.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

I may not have liked its launch price, but I have no other problems with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. It features a gorgeous 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that refreshes at 120Hz. It’s easily viewable outdoors, and I love that Samsung returned the vibrancy to its displays. Samsung panels from last year skewed towards more natural hues, and while I understand some people need that, I like having the option. The display is covered by Gorilla Glass Victus+, which provides premium protection at a midrange price. The phone’s tapered aluminum frame feels great in the hand, and the Galaxy S24 FE is IP68-rated for dust and water resistance.

My biggest question when reviewing the Galaxy S24 FE was how well its Exynos 2400e chipset would perform. Exynos chipsets had been a mixed bag over the last few years, but they were trending upwards. Overall, I was impressed with it on the Galaxy S24 FE. Daily tasks were handled easily, and gaming was a better experience than I expected on the phone. The Galaxy S24 FE stayed cool even during gaming, thanks to its vapor chamber, and I didn’t experience any of the problems that had plagued Exynos-powered phones in the past.

Samsung’s software is another bright spot of the Galaxy S24 FE. I don’t know what will happen when One UI 7 is rolled out, but the company’s Android software has been the most reliable over the past few years. Galaxy AI may not mean anything to you, but it’s available on the Galaxy S24 FE. Samsung DeX is also included, something you don’t always get with Samsung at lower price points. All told, while I don’t love the Galaxy S24 FE at $650, it becomes hard to beat on a carrier deal for $100.