Summary Samsung continues to innovate with its FE series, offering premium features at a more affordable price point.

After a codename was spotted, confidence that there will be a Fan Edition version of the Galaxy S24 is high, though Samsung did skip a model in 2022.

While release dates for the S24 FE are still speculative, it is likely to hit the market later in 2024 or early 2025 at a competitive price point.

Samsung, always a contender in the budget Android phone segment, has further elevated its game with the introduction of the Fan Edition (FE) series. These phones, starting with the Galaxy S20 FE in 2020, bring premium features from their high-end counterparts to a more affordable range. The Galaxy S24 FE is also expected to continue this trend, offering a compelling package of features at a competitive price.

Following the successful launch of the S20 FE, Samsung's initiative with the FE series continued with the Galaxy S21 FE but faced a setback after the cancelation of the S22 FE. Fortunately, the company revived the lineup with the Galaxy S23 FE. And in 2024, the Galaxy S24 FE is reportedly in the pipeline to be released.

The Dutch website GalaxyClub reported that Samsung is preparing to pull back the curtain on its Galaxy S24 FE after the publication spotted evidence of a device in development with the codename R12. Given that the S20 FE carried the codename R8, the S21 FE was R9, and the Galaxy S23 FE was code-named R11 after a one-year break, this is the most plausible codename for the S24 FE — if Samsung doesn't want to break tradition.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE might launch later this year

GalaxyClub goes on to talk about a potential release time frame, but this information is mostly speculative. The website suggests a release "much later this year" would be likely, perhaps around late fall 2024 if not early 2025, judging by the pace of current rumors and the company's previous schedules for launching FE-branded phones. Yet, no other sources have talked about the S24 FE release timeline and its possible specifications. Given that Samsung canceled the S22 FE without any apparent reason, we should still take this information with a grain of salt and wait for more confirmation from the company's side.

In comparison, the Galaxy S23 FE was unveiled in early October last year and hit shelves on October 26. The phone also arrived in some markets in early 2024. As for the S24 FE, Samsung might not follow the same timeline and release the phone sooner than its predecessor.

The Galaxy S24 FE could also hit the US market through major carriers, such as Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, and US Cellular. The phone is more likely to resemble the Galaxy S24 series in design and software capabilities. Under the hood, you can expect to find a weaker SoC and a less competent camera array. The starting price for the Galaxy S23 FE was $600, and the successor S24 FE could also fall in the same price range.