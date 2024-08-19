Summary The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been spotted on an Indian certification site, likely hinting at an imminent release.

The model number SM-S721B/DS on BIS matches what's listed on a Samsung support page.

The design seems similar to the standard Galaxy S24, with at least five color options.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE rumors are still swirling. After a support page and some leaked specs surfaced on the web, talk of an October launch picked up steam. Now, it’s been spotted on an Indian certification site, suggesting the release could be just around the corner.

91mobiles discovered the Galaxy S24 FE listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification site. The device's model number, SM-S721B/DS, matches the one mentioned on Samsung's official support page for the S24 FE, which has since been removed.

The BIS certification doesn’t reveal much about the Galaxy S24 FE's specs or design, but it’s a strong sign that the Indian launch, at least, is just around the corner. Considering Samsung's usual global rollouts, a US release is likely to happen around the same time. With previous rumors claiming an October launch, we're probably not far from seeing official announcements and promos kick off.

While the BIS certification doesn’t spill any details about the Galaxy S24 FE’s hardware or design, recent leaks and rumors offer glimpses into its potential features. Early reports hint that it might come with an Exynos 2400e chipset, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage. Plus, it’s expected to feature a bigger 6.7-inch display, a step up from the 6.4-inch screen on the Galaxy S23 FE.

Furthermore, Samsung is rumored to pack a 4,565mAh battery into the Galaxy S24 FE, promising up to 78 hours of audio playback and 29 hours of video streaming. Recent promo materials and images show a design that looks quite like the standard Galaxy S24, available in at least five different colors.

No significant camera upgrades this time around

Unfortunately, previous reports suggested the Galaxy S24 FE might not see much camera improvement, sticking with the same setup as the previous model. So, if you’re hoping for big leaps in photo and video quality, you might be disappointed.

For those unfamiliar with the FE moniker, it signifies Samsung's line of more budget-friendly alternatives to its flagship S series devices. The Galaxy S23 FE was the latest drop in October 2023, so we’re pretty much due for its successor to make an entrance soon.