Key Takeaways A teaser posted by Samsung Vietnam has confirmed the Galaxy S24 FE's launch date.

The smartphone will debut on September 26, carrying a bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen, the Exynos 2400e chipset, and a slightly larger battery.

Samsung will launch the Galaxy S24 FE alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series, which is already up for pre-registration in some regions.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is just around the corner, with more than a handful of leaks giving us a decent idea about what to expect, including its price tag and available color options. There's been some mystery revolving around the phone's actual launch date, though, but it looks like we're not too far away from its arrival.

A 10-second video teaser posted by Samsung Vietnam shows off what appears to be the Galaxy S24 FE, complete with the rear cameras, the volume + power/side button, all wrapped in a familiar metal frame. There's also the expected mention of Galaxy AI in this brief video, along with a September 26 launch date (10 PM local time).

This video was first discovered by X/Twitter user @chunvn8888, who went on to add that the Galaxy S24 FE will be available for purchase at midnight on September 27 (presumably in Vietnam), just a couple of hours after the 10 PM unveiling on September 26.

SamMobile reports that the company will begin taking pre-registrations for the phone today, i.e., September 20, adding that customers who pre-register in Vietnam are entitled to a discount of up to ~$81 (VND 2 million). This is something the company has done with the upcoming Galaxy Tab S10 series in regions like India, so it cannot be ruled out.

Launching alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series

People who keep a keen eye on Samsung news will also realize that September 26 is when the two new Galaxy Tab S10 tablets will mark their debut. So it's almost certain at this point that Samsung will unleash its latest Fan Edition smartphone on the market along with the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup on the same day, at least in some regions.

We already know a fair bit about the Galaxy S24 FE, including that it will sport a bigger 6.7-inch OLED screen and a marginally larger 4,565mAh battery pack. No changes are expected in the camera department, potentially to keep the costs at bay. Meanwhile, Samsung is rumored to go with the Exynos 2400e chipset for the Galaxy S24 FE, a downgraded version of the Exynos 2400 SoC that runs on some variants of the Galaxy S24.

The bad news with the latest Fan Edition smartphone is that it could be slightly more expensive than its predecessor. While an initial report suggested an exorbitant price hike, we now know that Samsung may not take it that far. Instead, the base model of the Galaxy S24 FE could cost €749 ($836) in Europe, up from the Galaxy S23 FE's €699 price tag. It's hard to speculate how this would reflect on the US pricing, but given that the Galaxy S23 FE launched for $600 last year, we're likely looking at a price bump of around $50 or perhaps more.