Key Takeaways An elaborate leak gives us a good look at some of the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE's launch-day color options.

Previous leaks have revealed the existence of colors like Black/Graphite, Gray, Blue, Green, and Yellow.

The Galaxy S24 FE won't feature a lot of hardware changes, with the larger 6.7-inch display being among its key highlights.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has been a part of the news cycle for a few months, with each leak giving us more insight into the smartphone. Based on the release timeline of the Galaxy S23 FE last year, it's likely that we're looking at an October launch. Over the last week or so, we've seen the device make it to the FCC for certification while another regulatory body spilled the beans on its battery charging credentials. Now, a fresh leak is giving us a good look at some of the Galaxy S24 FE's launch-day colors in what looks like official Samsung imagery.

To be clear, a leak in July indicated that the Galaxy S24 FE would be available in five colors, namely, Black, Gray, Light Blue, Light Green, and Yellow. A bulk of these colors were exclusively leaked by Android Headlines earlier this month, and the same source has now published official images of the smartphone in four colors — Graphite (Black), Blue, Green, and Yellow.

As the site notes, these may not be the final names for these colorways, but the images you see below will most likely be found on Galaxy S24 FE online listings across the globe. Samsung is also expected to carry online-exclusive color options for the upcoming midranger, although not much is known about them right now.

More of the same?