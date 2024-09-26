I don’t know where Samsung gets its exquisite lack of self-awareness, but it’s on full display with the Galaxy S24 FE. The once-celebrated Fan Edition is a shell of its former self, no longer offering the raw performance and value of the original. A price hike on this year’s Galaxy S24 FE adds insult to injury, and I’m having difficulty figuring out exactly who this phone would be suitable for. It’s not a bad device, with solid specs and plenty of software support, but it enters at the top end of an already crowded mid-range market.

Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Premium feel and an excellent display

If you take price out of the equation, there’s much to like about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE. Its reinforced aluminum frame feels excellent, with flatter edges than its predecessor. The larger 6.7-inch 1080p display is gorgeous, and I like that Samsung remembered to include a vividness slider in settings at launch this time. It’s bigger than last year’s Galaxy S23 FE, but it doesn’t feel overwhelming. I understand Samsung’s design language might seem a little dated, but it’s unoffensive, and the Galaxy S24 FE mirrors the aesthetics of its more expensive siblings.

Samsung has made material changes under the hood. The Galaxy S24 FE is powered by the new Exynos 2400e, complemented with 8GB of RAM. Samsung claims the Exynos 2400e will lead to 18% better CPU and 28% better GPU performance than its predecessor, with an included vapor chamber to keep things cool during long Genshin Impact play sessions. Benchmarks are usually lost on me, but the Galaxy S24 FE felt snappy when I used it.

I never really complained about power on the Galaxy S23 FE, but Samsung claims to have corrected another deficiency of the previous generation. The Galaxy S24 FE sports a 4,700mAh battery, up from 4,500mAh in the S23 FE. I’m hoping that, combined with the more efficient Exynos 2400e, I’ll see a similar battery life glow up to the Galaxy A55 earlier this year.

AI for everyone, but it comes at a price

Galaxy AI comes to the S24 FE in force

When Samsung started its release event mentioning Galaxy AI, I was worried. I understand companies are increasingly looking to AI to add value to their devices, but I don’t see it yet. Yes, the Galaxy S24 FE does have an impressive slate of Galaxy AI wizardry, with Live Translate, Circle to Search, and Photo Assist. I enjoy editing photos and adding hats on cats as much as the next person, but it’s not why I buy a phone. With AI coming to so many devices, it’s quickly losing its luster.

Galaxy AI is nice to have, but it doesn’t justify selling a phone at a higher price because of it. You’ll have fun playing with them, and you might even get utility out of the translation features, but it’s nothing worthy of an upgrade from the Galaxy S23 FE. Honestly, Samsung might lead with the AI, but the real selling point is the Galaxy S24 FE’s software.

I appreciate Samsung's providing the Galaxy S24 FE with seven generations of Android upgrades and seven years of security patches. It’s not a first for mid-range phones, but more support is always better. People use their phones for longer, and I want to see the trend of more support for less expensive devices continue. I can’t knock the hardware of the Galaxy S24 FE, and I like Samsung’s software. However, I can take issue with the Galaxy S24 FE’s pricing, as there are too many other options, even in Samsung’s lineup that you need to consider.

The Galaxy S24 FE doesn’t exist in a vacuum

Is AI worth that much more?

I can’t understand why the Galaxy S24 FE costs $650. I know the OnePlus 12R doesn’t offer the same software support or AI features, but it does provide more raw power today for $150 less. The Pixel 8a gets the same support with a better camera than the Galaxy S24 FE. Even Motorola has some competitive offerings, and I can’t see Galaxy AI functionality bridging the value gap.

In addition, Samsung already offers a fantastic Galaxy AI device with more power, better cameras, and a premium build — the Galaxy S24. It's often on sale through Samsung for around $750, with carrier deals and trade-in offers that would result in you paying a few dollars a month for Samsung’s entry flagship. So, unless you’re boxed into a bizarre financial situation where you’re willing to pay no more or less than $650 for a full-price, unlocked device, the Galaxy S24 FE starts to make less sense.

I get what Samsung is doing; I just don’t like it

Samsung is attempting to turn marketing on its head. It’s trying to convince us that the Galaxy S24 FE isn’t an expensive mid-range phone; it’s actually the least costly Galaxy AI device you can buy from its lineup. It’s a neat concept, and I give Samsung credit for trying, but when you zoom out, you start to see flaws in the argument. I like the Galaxy S24 FE so far, and I think it’s worth a look — just make sure you’re getting it on sale.