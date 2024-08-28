It's almost time for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, with rumors suggesting an October timeframe for Samsung's top midrange phone. Last year's version was a solid choice for those who wanted a powerful phone with Samsung's software reliability without spending big money on the company's flagship. If leaks are correct, Samsung plans to make material changes to the Galaxy S24 FE, with an increased display size and upgraded internals. If you're a fan of Galaxy devices and can't wait for Samsung's next midrange installment, here's everything we know about the Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Design and specs

A few changes expected

If you're a fan of larger displays, you might be pleased with the S24 FE. It appears Samsung is going with a 6.65-inch panel. It's a significant bump up from the S23 FE's 6.4-inch display. Still, it isn't surprising since the Galaxy A55 received a similar increase in size earlier in the year. We also heard Samsung is increasing the brightness, bringing the display up to 1,900 nits. The S23 FE already has an excellent panel, so we're excited about the potential upgrades.

A bigger display means a larger device, so expect the S24 FE to take up more room in your pocket. Further leaks suggest the S24 FE will be thinner this year, bringing the device's thickness down to 8mm compared to last year's 8.2mm. This is a slight difference, but it offsets the larger device size. Even with the bigger display, we heard Samsung won't use that space to make significant changes to the battery. Expect less than a 100mAh capacity increase.

Even though the battery isn't changing much, Samsung seems more aggressive in overhauling the other internal specs. The company has vacillated between Snapdragon and Exynos chipsets in its devices for years, but the upcoming Exynos 2400e may get the call to power the S24 FE. While a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would be exciting to see in the S24 FE, we aren't disappointed by Samsung using the Exynos 2400e.

The 2400e is rumored to be more power-efficient, extending the battery life of the S24 FE despite Samsung not increasing the battery size. The final proof will be in the phone's performance. Exynos chipsets have steadily improved, with the Exynos 1480 doing a fantastic job powering the Samsung Galaxy A55.

Other specs are also rumored to get a bump. We heard the S24 FE will have 12GB of RAM, up from 8GB in its predecessor. It makes sense, especially with the amount of RAM needed for upcoming Galaxy AI features and enhancements. Samsung is doubling the S24 FE's storage from 128GB to 256, giving you more room for apps and photos, which is a welcome improvement. Only including 128GB for the price Samsung charged for the S23 FE was questionable, so we appreciate that being addressed.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Software

Galaxy AI for everyone

With Galaxy AI coming to A-series phones, it's a safe assumption that the S24 FE will launch with One UI 6.1.1, Samsung's Android 14 skin with Galaxy AI capabilities. We expect the same level of prompt and reliable software support enjoyed by other Galaxy devices to extend to the S24 FE. We'll have to wait and see if it gets seven years of support like Samsung's flagship phones.

Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, and Circle to Search are expected to be available on launch, giving the S24 FE an impressive slate of AI functionality. Samsung seems committed to bringing the latest and greatest Gemini advancements to Galaxy devices. Seeing how much of it lands on the S24 FE will be interesting. This is also why the extra RAM on the S24 FE is critical, making the features easily portable to the device.

Aside from that, expect more of the same from One UI, which isn't bad. Samsung's Android flavor is more heavily skinned than others but still smooth and well-appointed. It also provides a level of consistency we haven't seen from many OEMs in previous years, and it will be a significant reason people pick up an S24 FE when it is released.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Cameras

More of the same … maybe

Despite other changes Samsung is rumored to make, the camera sensors on the S24 FE will likely remain the same. We found the Galaxy S23 FE photos to be a mixed bag, but that doesn't necessarily doom the S24 FE cameras to mediocrity. Software and chipset enhancements can improve image quality, so assuming photos will look similar is unfair.

According to reports, the S24 FE will maintain its triple camera setup, featuring a 50MP f/1.8 primary sensor, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x optical zoom lens, giving it some versatility. If you were expecting more of an upgrade, the FE lineup is Samsung's budget-friendly device, and compromises must be made along the way.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE: Price and release

Similar to last year

We don't expect major changes to the price of the S24 FE, with rumors suggesting a $600 price point. With the phone already popping up for BIS certification, the launch window appears similar to last year, with October being circled for likely release. If that holds, it will be a refreshing change from most smartphones this year, as we've seen price hikes across several OEMs.

Samsung knows it's entering the higher end of a competitive midrange market, so keeping the S24 FE makes the most sense. Any higher, and it would be priced out of the midrange, making flagships more attractive for a bit more money. At $600, the FE series would be a viable option for those who want the Galaxy experience without paying Ultra prices.

Could the S24 FE bring glory back to the FE series?

Samsung never recaptured the magic of the original Galaxy S20 FE. Its fantastic blend of power and value made it an instant fan favorite. If the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE can deliver a similar blend with its improved Exynos and additional RAM, it will earn back some of that original glory. However, it won't exist in a vacuum, and there's plenty of robust competition for around $500. Still, Samsung has plenty of fans, and the Galaxy S24 FE looks like it will be another worthy installment for One UI and Galaxy AI lovers.