A camera is one of the main reasons people choose to buy a flagship phone over their midrange counterparts. However, Samsung and Google proved in recent years that you can get a great camera without spending a fortune. The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 8a are two of the best budget Android phones on the market, but the former costs $150 more than the latter.

Is it worth spending more just for the camera performance? That's what I aimed to find out over the course of the last two weeks and a few hundred photos. The results might surprise you, because the fight between these two isn't as clear-cut as you might think.

How the hardware stacks up

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE costs more, but you get an extra camera

Let's briefly review the hardware differences between the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE and the Google Pixel 8a. The Galaxy S24 FE has a 50MP, f/1.8 main camera that joins a 12MP, f/2.2 ultra-wide and a 3x telephoto lens. Meanwhile, the Pixel 8a comes with a 64MP, f/1.89 main shooter and a 13MP f/2.2 wide lens.

In the groups of photos below, the first image in each series was shot on a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and the second was captured on a Google Pixel 8a, unless otherwise stated.

It's a tie in daytime capture

The Galaxy S24 FE produces brighter images, but the Pixel 8a is more detailed