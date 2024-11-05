Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $553 $650 Save $97 The Galaxy S24 FE is Samsung's attempt to bring its flagship line down to a more affordable price range. It mostly succeeds in that goal, and today's discount pushes it even further over the line. $553 at Amazon

If you are at all in the market for a new mid-range smartphone, and you don't want to wait for the holiday sales to begin, you have to check out this deal. It's on the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE, and it takes 15% off. Launched just last month, the S24 FE features a vibrant 6.7-inch display, 8GB of RAM, wireless charging, and a triple-lens rear camera system. It offers some features and performance that you don't always catch down in this price range, and we are happy to recommend it at today's sale price of just $553.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Close

Today's deal fixes one of our biggest issues with the S24 FE - the price. With a retail tag of $650, it simply sits too close to the base model S24, but with today's discount, it puts the appropriate spacing between the two handsets and makes the decision much easier (or tougher). As for the phone itself, the aforementioned 6.7-inch display is a 1080p panel with a 120Hz refresh rate. It hits a sweet spot between bright and vivid and smooth and natural, and we said in our review it was one of Samsung's best displays.

Performance is at or above what you'd expect in this price range. We likened it to what we'd expect from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, if that helps give you an idea, and we were able to play games like Genshin Impact on medium settings with little lag. The cameras fall into a similar category, although it's worth noting that this year's setup is a major improvement over the S23 FE. Battery life is also improved. The 4700mAh pack is good for a solid 7 hours of screen-on time—enough to get you through the day.

The Galaxy S24 FE is the premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best midrange Android phones, and we like it significantly more at $550 than we do at $650. Just note that this discount is currently only available on the graphite 128GB variant, and Amazon has already moved the price up a few dollars from when we first spotted the deal. The added volatility just means you will want to be sure to take advantage of this deal while you still can.