Summary The Galaxy S24 FE may feature a larger 6.65-inch OLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,900 nits.

The camera setup is likely to remain the same, with a 50MP primary shooter, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto.

Expect longer runtime thanks to a slightly bigger 4565mAh battery and a more efficient Exynos 2400 SoC.

Samsung started the year with the launch of the Galaxy S24 series, which has been a massive hit for it. Almost six months later, the company followed it up with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. Before the end of the year, Samsung should unveil the Galaxy S24 FE, bringing several features of its flagship Galaxy S24 lineup at a lower price point. Thanks to leaked renders, we have already gotten a clear look at the Galaxy S24 FE, and now a new leak sheds light on its key spec upgrades.

Rumors indicate that the Galaxy S24 FE could sport a bigger 6.65-inch OLED panel vs. the S23 FE's 6.4-inch display. Android Headlines sources claim the bigger screen will apparently have a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, significantly higher than the S23 FE's 1,450 nits. Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ will sit on top of the OLED panel to protect it from scratches and scuffs.

The report suggests that the Galaxy S24 FE's camera setup will remain unchanged from its predecessor's. So, we are looking at a 50MP f/1.8 primary shooter, a 12MP ultrawide, and a 10MP 3x telephoto shooter. Image quality improvements, if any, should come from better processing and faster ISP.

The leak further claims that the Galaxy S24 FE will debut with One UI 6.1.1 based on Android 14. Besides Galaxy AI integration, it will pack features like Portrait Studio, Generative Edit, and Circle to Search.

Galaxy S24 FE could provide a longer runtime than the S23 FE

A bigger display means a bigger chassis, which should provide additional internal space for a larger battery. But that apparently won't be the case with the S24 SE, which might house a 4565mAh cell, a modest bump from the Galaxy S23 FE's 4,500mAh battery.

Despite this, Samsung's next FE phone will supposedly bring a substantial bump in battery life and provide up to 29 hours of video playback or up to 78 hours of music playback. This could be due to the Exynos 2400's efficiency improvements, which will purportedly be ticking inside the S24 FE.

If rumors are to be believed, Samsung should announce the Galaxy S24 FE in October, presumably alongside the Galaxy Tab S10 series. It should launch in five colors, including black, gray, and light blue.