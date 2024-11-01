Samsung is known for making some of the best foldables and traditional smartphones, but with flagship prices out of reach for many, a mid-range option is often the go-to. The newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 FE has slipped under the radar, with fans and enthusiasts dismissing it due to a higher-than-expected price. However, the Galaxy S24 FE brings impressive features that make it well worth a second look.

7 Top-notch build quality and durable protection

Built to last, with a feel that's anything but budget

One of the standout features of the Galaxy S24 FE is that it doesn't compromise either on the build materials or design. Unlike many smartphones in this price range that cut corners on the build quality to keep the cost low, Samsung hasn't made any compromises with the Galaxy S24 FE.

The phone shares a similar design to its higher-end siblings, featuring a flat front and back surrounded by metal rails. It sports individual camera rings on the back, although there are slightly thicker bezels on the front. For protection, it uses Gorilla Glass Victus+ and comes with IP68 dust and water resistance.

6 Color choices to suit every personality

Express yourself with a color that matches your style

Close

The Galaxy S24 FE is also available in a range of color options, so you can pick one that best suits your personality. If you're tired of the usual plain colors, the S24 FE stands out with fresh options like Blue and Mint, each with a distinct light finish. For those who prefer classic tones, Graphite and Gray are also available. Unlike most smartphones in this price range, which typically offer just two or three colors, Samsung provides four choices with the Galaxy S24 FE.

5 A vibrant display perfect for any scenario

A screen that's perfect for both indoors and outdoors

On the front of the Galaxy S24 FE, you'll notice slightly thicker bezels compared to the flagship Galaxy S24 — a trade-off that's expected at this price point. Beyond that, you're greeted with a large 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, with Full HD resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and an overall fluid experience.

With a peak brightness of 1,900 nits, the screen remains clear even in bright outdoor conditions and supports HDR10+ playback. Whether you're looking for a smartphone that is compact enough for daily use or one that offers ample screen space for movies and shows, the Galaxy S24 FE strikes a solid balance.

4 Galaxy AI without breaking the bank

Smart features without the high price tag

Samsung has prioritized AI throughout 2024, and the Galaxy S24 FE is no exception. Despite its lower price compared to Samsung's flagship and foldable models, the Galaxy S24 FE includes the full suite of Samsung's Galaxy AI features.

These include Circle to Search, which allows you to search for information without leaving the app or activity you're in, and Live Translate, capable of translating text in real time — even during calls. Additionally, AI features like Browsing Assist can summarize entire websites on-device, and the phone even offers tools like an object eraser in photos and generative AI that can fill in missing areas of an image.

3 Long-term software support makes it worthwhile

Another standout feature of the Galaxy S24 FE is its exceptional software support. Similar to Samsung's flagship devices, the Galaxy S24 FE is promised up to seven years of updates. This is something that goes beyond what most budget — and even some flagship — smartphones offer. For anyone looking for a long-lasting, budget-friendly device, the Galaxy S24 FE is an excellent choice.

2 Versatile camera setup for every moment

All the lenses you need to take perfect photos

Looking at the back, the Galaxy S24 FE boasts a versatile camera setup, featuring a 50MP primary camera with dual-pixel PDAF and OIS. Complementing this is a 12MP ultrawide lens with a 123-degree field of view and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Unlike most mid-range smartphones that settle for a basic 2MP macro sensor as the third lens, Samsung has equipped the S24 FE with a more useful 8MP telephoto lens that not only provides depth data for portrait shots, but also enables 3x optical zoom.

In terms of video recording, the Galaxy S24 FE allows 8K at up to 30fps and 4K at up to 120fps. For selfies and video calls, there's a high-quality 10MP camera available on the front.

1 A processor that handles it all smoothly

It may not be the most capable chip, but it's got power where it counts

One concern some Samsung fans have about the Galaxy S24 FE is its processor, especially when comparing it to competitors like the OnePlus 12R, which offers the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 at a lower price. However, the Galaxy S24 FE's Exynos 2400e chipset is more capable than it might seem.

In our benchmark tests, the Galaxy S24 FE actually outperformed both the Pixel 8a and OnePlus 12R. While it's true that benchmarks don't reveal everything, we found its real-world performance nearly indistinguishable from the base Galaxy S24. Combined with Samsung's commitment to long-term software updates, the Galaxy S24 FE has enough processing power to last for years to come.

The Galaxy S24 FE is an overlooked gem in the mid-range segment

All things considered, the Galaxy S24 FE stands out as an underrated gem in the mid-range market. While some competitors might offer a bit more processing power, a larger battery, or a more stock Android experience, they often lack in other areas. The Galaxy S24 FE, however, delivers a well-rounded experience that's hard to find in this price range. And with the current deals available on the Galaxy S24 FE, it becomes an even more compelling choice.