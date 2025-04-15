Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $500 $650 Save $150 A solid Android phone that delivers excellent value thanks to its newly discounted price. Grab it now direct from Samsung for just $500. $500 at Samsung

If you're shopping for a new Android phone in 2025, simply put, there are a lot of different options. Now, you can always go with the best phones out there right now and get a sure winner, but spending $1,000+ just might not be in the cards right now. Which is why some of the best mid-range phones are going to be worth taking a look at, as they tend to offer the best bang for your buck.

With that said, the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is one of our favorites when it comes to this category, offering a premium experience with a much lower entry cost. While it can typically be had for around $649, we're seeing an impressive discount from Samsung that knocks the price down by quite a bit, falling to just $500 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

This discount is without any kind of special trade-in and there are no strings attached. In fact, if you have a device to trade in, there's always the possibility that you can save more. As far as what we loved about this phone, it has a vibrant AMOLED display, solid performance, good cameras, and excellent battery life.

When it comes to the details, this phone is powered by a Samsung Exynos 2400e SoC that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. You also get a large 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate that tops out at 120Hz. There's a large 4,700mAh battery, along with support for wired and wireless charging.

The phone features a triple camera setup on the rear, with a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. There's also weatherproofing here thanks to an IP68 rating, and you get impressive software support that will last up to seven years. And don't worry, the Samsung One UI 7 update should be landing on this phone soon.

Overall, you're getting a sleek-looking device that has everything that you'd want in a smartphone. And at $500, you really can't ignore this device. So if you've been thinking about upgrading, now's going to be a great time to do so. Just be sure to grab this deal quickly because it won't be around for long.