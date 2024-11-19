Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $475 $650 Save $175 Samsung's Galaxy S24 FE looks to bring the experience of its flagship 2024 lineup to a more affordable smartphone. With a 6.7-inch display, a triple camera lineup, and all the AI features you could ever hope for, this is effectively the Galaxy S24+ for two-thirds the price. But it might be missing just enough to make some fans opt for the more expensive model. $475 at Best Buy

The Samsung Galaxy S24 FE is the perfect device if you're looking for an affordable flagship level phone. In our review, we loved pretty much everything about it, and even deemed it as being "one step away from greatness." The only real drawback was its price, coming in at $650. With that said, this early Black Friday deal is now discounting the Galaxy S24 FE down to its lowest price yet, knocking $175 off, coming in at just $475 for a limited time.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Galaxy S24 FE delivers the perfect package if you're looking to get a great phone but don't have a lot of money to spend. The device is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2400e processor that's paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Furthermore, you get a large 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display that delivers vibrant colors and an excellent viewing experience.

The phone also has a triple camera setup on the rear that houses a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 8MP telephoto. It also features a large 4,700mAh battery with support for wired and wireless charging. Samsung also provides the latest updates for Android with its One UI interface, and will continue to do so with a promised seven years of updates.

Overall, the device is responsive and does everything that you need it to do. You'll see great performance for day to day things, but also gaming as well. The camera experience is also quite good as well, providing excellent image quality, even in low-light situations. Of course, what really makes it shine here is the price. With a huge discount that drops it down to just $475 for a limited time. So get it while you can because this deal won't be around for long.