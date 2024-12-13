Your changes have been saved Samsung Galaxy S24 FE $500 $650 Save $150 Get flagship features in an affordable package with the Galaxy S24 FE. It has a massive 6.7-inch display, a triple camera lineup, and a plethora of AI offerings. At $150 off (or more with trade-in), it makes a great mid-range Android option. $500 at Samsung

Samsung is currently hosting a big end-of-year sale, and if you’re in the market for a great mid-range handset with flagship-level features, you don't want to miss this particular offer. Right now, you can get up to $400 off the Galaxy S24 FE with an eligible trade-in, bringing the $650 phone down to just $250. No trade-in? No problem. Even without a device exchange, Samsung will still take $150 off the price at checkout.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

We rated the Galaxy S24 FE an 8 out of 10 in our review, highlighting its vibrant display and solid performance. One of our biggest issues with the handset was its retail price of $650—it flies awfully close to the entry-level S24, which frequently goes on sale—but today's deal obviously remedies that. You get a massive 6.7-inch AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh rate, and we found it very smooth when scrolling and bouncing around the UI. You also get both Natural and Vivid modes, offering a nice compromise for users who are divided between the two contrasting color profiles.

Performance-wise, you get the Exynos 2400e paired with 8GB of RAM. We had questions about the chipset, given that it benchmarks slightly behind the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, but we don't think you'll notice in real-world use. We found it snappy and responsive, and it had no problem handling Samsung's new AI features or games like Pokémon Go. Rounding out the features is a triple camera setup, which is a signicant upgrade from the 23FE, and up to 7 hours of screen-on battery life. The charging is slower than we'd like, at just 25W, but you do get a wireless option.

The S24 FE is the current premium pick in our buyer's guide to the best mid-range Android phones. Anytime you can get a large AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, a triple camera system, wireless charging, and an IP68 waterproof rating, all stuffed into a well-built handset with strong software support for $500, you take it. Whether you have a phone to trade in or not, you should jump on this Galaxy S24 FE deal while it's still available.