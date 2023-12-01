Summary The Galaxy S24 and S24+ models will likely feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset in the US, as per recent listings on the Federal Communications Commission's database.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to come with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 in all markets and support other advanced features like Wi-Fi 7 out of the box.

Samsung is expected to unveil the Galaxy S24 series in mid-January, with the launch event rumored to take place in San Jose, CA.

If reports leading up to this point are anything to go by, Samsung will take the wraps off the Galaxy S24 series by mid-January, with one official mentioning a January 17 announcement date, with the event supposedly taking place in San Jose, California. In another sign that the flagship trio's launch is closer than ever, all three models in the lineup have now appeared on the FCC's database, potentially solving a key part of the hardware puzzle in the process.

Some of the earliest Galaxy S24 rumors spoke about Samsung returning to a mix of Exynos and Qualcomm Snapdragon-branded chipsets for the global Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24+ variants. These FCC listings show the US-bound Galaxy S24 (SM-S921U) and Galaxy S24+ (SM-S926U) models featuring a Qualcomm modem, pointing to the use of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip underneath. This also gives more credence to the notion that Samsung will offer all variants of the Galaxy S24 in the US with Qualcomm's latest and greatest silicon on board.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Ultra (SM-S928U) is expected to feature the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 across all markets, with the compromise seemingly being limited to the two entry-level models in global markets. In addition to digging up these FCC listings, the folks at Android Authority also spotted the S Pen stylus meant for the Galaxy S24 Ultra, bearing an identical model — EJ-PS928. As the site rightly notes, this isn't beyond the pale since Samsung has supported a dedicated S Pen slot on the Ultra flagship since last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra.

We're also learning that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will feature support for the upgraded Wi-Fi 7 standard and reverse wireless charging. While ultra-wideband (UWB) support is revealed for the Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24+, it could be missing from the vanilla Galaxy S24, per Android Authority. Meanwhile, the two entry-level Galaxy S24 models should also feature reverse wireless charging, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi 6E, per the documentation.

While there are likely going to be some upgrades with the upcoming Galaxy S24 series, fans may have to experience the same charging speeds as this year's flagship trio. A September report suggested that Samsung would continue to support 25W charging at 9V/2.77A on the Galaxy S24, adding that the Plus and the Ultra variants would also retain 45W charging speeds at 11V/4.05A from their early 2023 counterparts.

The same could be said about the camera credentials of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is likely to retain the same 200MP sensor as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with the focus being more on optimizing its performance for the newer hardware. We expect more info to trickle in as we inch closer to the rumored Jan 17 announcement date. Considering the competition in the burgeoning flagship smartphone segment, it's clear that Samsung will have to pull out all the stops to ensure its upcoming flagship trio can succeed in the marketplace.